ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

The 25 best holiday gifts from QVC you can order online in 2022

When it comes to holiday shopping, we’re fans of quite a few retailers — Amazon, Anthropologie and Nordstrom, to name a few — but QVC is a standout brand that isn’t just ‘as seen on TV.’. Notably, QVC has an array of best-selling, perfectly gift-able...
Motley Fool

Buying Gift Cards as Holiday Gifts? You Should Check Costco First

Your local warehouse club store could be a huge source of savings. A lot of people find it easiest to give out gift cards for the holidays. Buying yours at Costco could save you money, as the store sometimes offers gift cards for sale for less than face value. Some...
Bustle

Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Coming In Hot

There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys). If you just so happen to be the...
Apartment Therapy

These Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving 2022

When it comes to having a good Thanksgiving, planning ahead is crucial — especially because many major retailers’ doors are closed during the holiday itself, including giants like Target, Costco, and Walmart. Make sure to stock up on that turkey and stuffing ahead of time!. Luckily, shoppers hoping...
Motley Fool

6 of the Best Holiday Deals at Costco

All of these need a spot on your list. Costco has a wide range of great deals in stock. Shopping at Costco for the holidays could save you a lot of money. Look for gift baskets, gourmet chocolate, and discounts on electronics and kitchen gadgets. Let's face it -- the...
goodmorningamerica.com

This Week from 40 Boxes: Gifts for everyone that are $20 and under

Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes Holiday Gift Guide has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers. Shop gifts for everyone under $20 from brands such as Brew Buddy, Crayo and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings...
The Independent

Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more

Black Friday is fast approaching, with the annual sales extravaganza happening this week. If you can’t wait until 25 November, there are lots of early deals to be shopped ahead of time, from retailers such as Boots, Currys, Very, Amazon and John Lewis. Popular brands such as Apple, Nintendo, Lego, Shark, Ninja and Dyson are all serving up serious savings, and the expert shopping team at IndyBest is here to bring you the biggest discounts. There are deals to dive into across all categories, from home appliances and tech to toys, TVs and laptops. Follow live: The best early Black...
BHG

Start Decorating Early and Score Tons of Deals on Outdoor Holiday Decor Before Black Friday Even Begins

One of the best parts of the holiday season is all the decorations. Everywhere you go, you’ll see string lights, pine trees, and wreaths that get you in a festive mood. To celebrate the season, you’ll want to get in on some of the decorating fun by decking out your house, too—and you don’t have to spend a ton of money to do it, since there are plenty of early Black Friday sales on decor already happening.
People

15 On-Sale Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Adding to Their Carts Ahead of Black Friday — Starting at $8

Score up to 69 percent off customer-loved home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty presents Gift-giving is fun and all, but it can also get expensive quickly. That's why taking advantage of major shopping events like Black Friday is crucial during this time of year — and right now, thousands of top-rated gifts are already marked down at Amazon for less than $50. If your holiday shopping list is longer than usual or you're looking for smaller-ticket items to give acquaintances like coworkers or holiday party hosts, these under-$50 items...
Prevention

Amazon’s Bestselling High-Waisted Leggings Are on Sale on Amazon for 40% off This Black Friday

Nobody loves leggings like your beloved Women's Health editors. They've been there for us through workouts, brunch dates, movie marathons, countless WFH calls, and even girls nights out. If you're anything like us, chances are that you can never have too many. And, nothing hits home like a solid pair of high-waisted leggings with pockets. Those two features are practically essentials. Take it from us that nobody does it as well as Amazon's bestselling leggings that have garnered over 30,000 positive reviews.

Comments / 0

Community Policy