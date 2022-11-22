Committee finds more unmarked graves

A corner of a historic Shelby cemetery once spilled over into a field on which an African American church and school stood.

Now that western corner of Sunset Cemetery, and likely land under overgrown woods and the neighboring property owned by Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, is being scouted and researched to detect more possible unmarked graves.

Located off of West Sumter Street, the section of the cemetery piqued the interest of a group of people who approached the city about researching it.

A committee was formed, and last week City Council got an update.

During the Council meeting, Zach Dressel and Chavis Gash talked about what’s been discovered through old maps and death certificates, and what the committee hopes will connect the community to an underserved part of the community that’s been long overlooked.

“Sunset Cemetery, which has served as Shelby’s most prominent cemetery for nearly 200 years, has an unmarked section with graves of African Americans that date back to at least 1876,” City Manager Rick Howell wrote in an agenda message to Council.

Previously, four unmarked graves were detected.

An additional 39 have been discovered, and more could be in the woods or church property on the other side, Dressel said during the presentation.

The committee commissioned a ground penetrating radar scan of the land . The process involved running a machine over the grounds, sending electric waves into the soil and recording any disturbances found there.

Once the research is complete, the committee wants to erect a memorial for those currently not acknowledged with headstones.

Additionally, they hope to have signs directing visitors to that portion of the cemetery along with an educational marker at the site.

They plan to create informative videos to post online and eventually host field trips for students.

When asked about next steps by Council, Assistant City Manager Justin Merritt said he could draft a resolution for the next meeting to move ahead with the project.

Dressel and Gash noted community partnerships have helped make the project a success thus far, including interest and cooperation from the Episcopal church and the collection of donations by the Friends of the Park.

Diane Turbyfill can be reached at dturbyfill@shelbystar.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Committee finds more unmarked graves