Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving dinner is back Nov. 23

CHEBOYGAN — The Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving dinner is back, providing Thanksgiving meals for Cheboygan families.

There will be 300 pre-made meals with turkey, stuffing, potatoes and pie for people to eat. They will be available for pickup starting at 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at Black River Gospel Church until supplies run out.

While the event has been going on for decades, it stopped being held in person in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it wasn’t possible to host a full celebration this year, the plan is for the dinner to be held in person on Thanksgiving Day next year.

This dinner is usually hosted by the Salvation Army, though this year the group enlisted the help of the Cheboygan Area Ministerial Association, a group the Salvation Army is a part of, to get this year's event off the ground.

The Salvation Army Business Manager Natalie MacClugage said she hopes the event can help make the holiday season easier for the community that may not always be able to have a full Thanksgiving dinner.

“This is an ongoing Cheboygan tradition and many people have come within the community to volunteer and help prepare this dinner. It's for the community and a lot of people have come together to make this happen, and we're very grateful for that,” MacClugage said. "We hope that this can help brighten someone's holiday or make their Thanksgiving a little easier for them.”

Pastor Matt Reisinger from Wesleyan Church said about 40 turkeys were bought for the dinner, along with 200 pounds of mashed potatoes. The first batch of turkeys began being cooked Monday night.

He said the event has always been well-received by the community and the dinner is an “amazing testimony on how the community overall has come together.”

“The people community that the course serves are those that are in situations where sometimes it's hard to have a full Thanksgiving meal with their family,” Reisinger said. “So that's where the community comes together, steps up and makes sure that everybody — or as many as we can, anyway — are able to take part in the Thanksgiving traditional meal.”

He said there are 45 people in the community who are on a volunteering list to help with the meal preparation and the distribution.

MacClugage said the Salvation Army is still accepting donations for the dinner, though most areas of food are covered. She said the group could still use some pies.

