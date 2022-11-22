‘Chrisley Knows Best’ and ‘Growing Up Chrisley’ Reportedly Canceled Following Todd and Julie’s Sentences

After a lengthy run on reality television, three shows following the Chrisley family have reportedly been canceled in wake of Todd and Julie Chrisley ’s prison sentences.

Deadline reports that Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley and Love Limo have all been axed. According to the outlet, USA Network, which started following the famous family in 2014, will air a shortened season 10 in 2023. The episodes were taped before the couple were convicted for fraud .

Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Grayson Chrisley. Tommy Garcia/USA Network

Growing Up Chrisley , meanwhile, followed the pair’s kids Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley as they moved away from their parents. (They also share son Grayson, 16, who was reportedly hospitalized earlier this month following a car accident .) After launching on USA in 2019, the series moved to E! for season 3 in 2021. Season 4 finished airing last month. Love Limo , meanwhile, was a new series ordered by E! in May and was set to feature Todd guiding singles in a limo for 20-minute blind dates. The network never announced a premiere date.

News broke on Monday, November 21, that Todd, 53, was ordered to serve 12 years in prison, while Julie, 49, was given a sentence of seven years . Both reality stars were also given 16 months of probation.

Two years after they were indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in 2019, a jury found Todd and Julie guilty of all charges in June. They have denied the allegations against them for years, claiming their former employee Mark Braddock was attempting to get “revenge” on the family.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“He took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud,” Todd said in 2019. “That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way. [He] persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney’s office not only to reopen the case but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that the guilty verdict put the family’s plans “on pause” as they awaited their sentencing.

E! Entertainment

“No one knows what’s going to happen or what to do at this stage,” the source said at the time. “Any future planning in Todd and Julie’s life is pretty much on pause until they learn of the sentencing in the fall. It’s horrible news and they were not expecting to be found guilty. Their whole life changed in that moment.”

Us Weekly has reached out to the Chrisley family for comment.