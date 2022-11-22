Is Walmart an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now?

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) did an excellent job ridding itself of surplus inventory and will enter the peak holiday season ready to meet customer demand. This video will answer if now is an excellent time to buy this dividend stock.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 18, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 21, 2022.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.