PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. On Thanksgiving clouds will be on the increase, but it will remain dry with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. The clouds continue to thicken as we get closer to Black Friday morning and rain will spread across our area. Rain will be spottier on Friday. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. On Saturday another cold front will approach NWFL buy the evening/overnight hours. Highs Saturday will reach the low to mid 70s. The rain exits by Sunday morning with the sunshine returning later in the day.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO