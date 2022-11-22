Read full article on original website
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a mild and humid night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 60s under cloudy skies. Rain chances will pick up by Friday morning over NWFL and linger over the course of the day. Rain chances will be 50% and the rain will be mostly spotty. Highs will reach the mid 70s. It will be drier Friday night through most of Saturday with storms returning to NWFL by Saturday night into Sunday AM. We are hoping for at least 1″ of rain through Saturday. The sun returns on Sunday.
Thanksgiving Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone and Happy Thanksgiving!. We’re watching clouds increase already across the Panhandle this morning. It’ll end up being a fairly cloudy day with little to no sun. We’re getting going with similar temperatures to what we had yesterday in the...
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. On Thanksgiving clouds will be on the increase, but it will remain dry with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. The clouds continue to thicken as we get closer to Black Friday morning and rain will spread across our area. Rain will be spottier on Friday. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. On Saturday another cold front will approach NWFL buy the evening/overnight hours. Highs Saturday will reach the low to mid 70s. The rain exits by Sunday morning with the sunshine returning later in the day.
Black Friday shopping in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Shoppers are flocked to several stores on Friday to take advantage of all the latest Black Friday deals and steals. Ashlyn Smoot is from North Carolina, but today she was in Panama City shopping with loved ones. She says she scored a big bargain. “We...
Holiday travel tips
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is here and as we celebrate with cheer, we also have to deal with holiday traffic. Whether you’re traveling to your Thanksgiving destination or driving, you’ll need to pack your patience along with your suitcase. For those flying out of...
It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas with beach home for the holidays
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Christmas spirit has arrived in Panama City Beach and visit Panama City Beach officials are kicking off the holiday season with its annual Beach Home for the Holidays. It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Panama City Beach, especially now...
Parking tips for the upcoming 30A 10K
WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On your mark. get set. go. The 30A 10K race is back this thanksgiving in Rosemary Beach. Runners and spectators should prepare to get to the race early. “The Walton County Sheriff’s Office closes down 30A from 7:00 until 10:30 on race morning,” Chris Fields, Volunteer...
Knights of Columbus in Panama City prepare Thanksgiving feast for 150 seniors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thanksgiving provides a time for families to come together, but some homebound seniors don’t enjoy the same privilege. It can be hard for some seniors to enjoy a true Thanksgiving meal for a variety of reasons. “One, they can’t afford it, or two, they...
Sneads Hosting Second Region Final in 3 Years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The undefeated Sneads Pirates are putting in the work this holiday week as they prepare for Blountstown this Friday in the regional finals. This the second time in 3 years that Sneads is getting to host a regional final. They won the first one over Taylor County in 2020.
Ark Ministry serves around 200 people on Thanksgiving
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ark Ministry on Front Beach Road used Thanksgiving as an opportunity to give back to the community. The Ark prepared Thanksgiving meals for around 200 people. It’s become a tradition the ministry has done for many years. The food was donated and volunteers...
Blountstown
Volunteers at the Fountain Green Hills community center made sure no one went without this Thanksgiving Day.
First responders answer the call on Thanksgiving
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Emergencies don’t stop on holidays and neither do first responders. “I wouldn’t say it’s any different,” Colton Conrad, a firefighter with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, said. However, being away from home can be difficult for a day meant to...
Blountstown Looking to Play Spoiler
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Those pesky Blountstown Tigers who have decided they don’t care what little number is by your name, they’re going to win anyways. The Tigers heading into their Friday night match up with undefeated Sneads sitting with an 8-4 record, having knocked off 2-seed Port St. Joe last Friday in Port St. Joe.
Meals on Wheels Thanksgiving
Volunteers at the Fountain Green Hills community center made sure no one went without this Thanksgiving Day.
High School Football Scheduling Dilemma
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The focus this week as been on high school football and not so much the match-ups but more the scheduling. The 3rd round, regional final games are this Friday night. Which is typical right, high school football on Friday night. Here’s the catch college football and squeezed itself into Friday night as well as the Florida-Florida St game is sitting pretty in the 6:30 primetime spot on Friday.
WSCO: Reminding drivers of low speed vehicle laws
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Where there are beaches, there are typically low-speed vehicles. Low-speed vehicles, also known as LSVs, are vehicles that are registered with a tag, and meet basic requirements such as headlights and seatbelts; they have an average top speed of 25 miles per hour. The Walton...
Whites Wrecker Service offers free ride and tow
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whites Wrecker Service is offering a free ride and car tow for people who have had a little too much to drink. The service is called “Tow to Go” and is easy to use. Simply give White Wrecker Service a call and...
Historical Society of Bay County
Volunteers at the Fountain Green Hills community center made sure no one went without this Thanksgiving Day.
Fountain’s Green Hills community center serving Thanksgiving meals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers at the Green Hills community center in Fountain made sure no one went without this Thanksgiving Day... The center fed more than 100 people in the small community. Leaders say there are a lot of people in the area who just can’t afford to...
Creativity and passion drive father-son duo towards unique racing career
Volunteers at the Fountain Green Hills community center made sure no one went without this Thanksgiving Day. Ark Ministry serves around 200 people on Thanksgiving. Ark Ministry on Front Beach Road used Thanksgiving as an opportunity to give back to the community.
