I live in Upstate New York, when I tell you my home is surrounded by apple orchards, I mean it's literally surrounded by apple orchards. My all time favorite apple is the Honey Crisp, It has the best crunch and that sweet, tart flavor in unbeatable. I could eat myself into an apple coma, picking these little gems right off the tree. If you've never had an apple straight off the tree, you have no idea what your missing, those apples you get at the grocery store DO NOT COMPARE!! Any reason to add apples to our plate OR glasses is a must during this time of year.

4 DAYS AGO