Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Our Staff Prediction for Patriots at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New England Patriots is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The franchise has started with a 9-2 record or better on nine occasions — 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Minnesota is 4-9 (.307) all-time versus New England.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Vikings Have Done What against New England?!
Bill Belichick took over the New England Patriots in 2000. He’s been the head coach for over two decades, and his teams have been among the best in the NFL over that timespan. He helped turn Tom Brady into the best ever, and like most teams facing him, Minnesota has not fared well.
Patriots C David Andrews Surprisingly Practices: Playing vs. Vikings?
Andrews suffered a thigh injury in the first half of New England’s 10-3 victory over the New York Jets in Week 11.
Vikings CB Problem Intensifies
Injuries were not a mammoth problem for the Minnesota Vikings before the bye week, but the state of play has changed in recent weeks. Already battling the second-worst passing defense in all of football via passing yards allowed (267.3 per game), the Vikings must now manage a litany of injuries. And that’s down the line on the CB depth chart, starting with Cameron Dantzler.
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
NBC Sports
This camera angle of Jones' punt return TD vs. Jets is just awesome
New England Patriots rookie cornerback Marcus Jones provided an exciting end to an otherwise hard-to-watch game against the New York Jets on Sunday with a thrilling punt return touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Jones fielded a punt deep inside Patriots territory and ran 84 yards for the score to...
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving Preview: Streaks Continue?
The Patriots look to extend their winning streak to four games with a sixth straight win over the Vikings in the NFL's Thanksgiving finale.
Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Reveals Inspiration From Bill Belichick
Thursday’s matchup between the Vikings and the Patriots will feature an interesting head coaching matchup. Minnesota is 8-2 and New England is 6-4 heading into Thanksgiving, but the game is highlighted by a lot more than just the team’s records. Week 12 will feature a matchup between a former Patriots backup quarterback going up against his former head coach.
nbcsportsedge.com
A Turkey Day Tilt: Vikings Take on Patriots
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia’s transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Rachel Glandorf McCoy, Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy’ Wife
Colt McCoy is stepping up as quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals as Kyler Murray recuperates. Which brings his family back in the spotlight. Colt McCoy’s wife is pretty private on social media but that doesn’t subdue the attention on her. Rachel Glandorf McCoy has been drawing attention since Colt was a collegiate player for the Texas Longhorns. NFL fans still want to know more about who the quarterback’s wife is. So we delve into his background in this Rachel Glandorf McCoy Wiki.
Patriots-Vikings Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 12
After a plentiful Thanksgiving dinner, Patriots fans will get to watch New England on Turkey Day for the first time since 2012. The Patriots come into their primetime matchup at 6-4 and will hope to hand the 8-2 Vikings their second straight loss. Despite its 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, Minnesota remains atop of the NFC North and the second-best team in the conference.
Julian Edelman Explains Why He Almost Left Patriots in 2013
He admits that he nearly went to New York because he was upset about the signing.
Patriots Week 12 Power Rankings roundup
BOSTON -- The Patriots and the Jets played a football game on Sunday. It wasn't a very entertaining football game, but New England's 10-3 win certainly counts in the standings.The Patriots have now won three straight and are 6-4 on the season, currently slated as the six-seed in the AFC playoff picture. While the offense isn't doing much of anything, scoring just two touchdowns over the last three games, the defense is one of the best in the NFL. The Jets had just 103 total yards in Week 11, two weeks after the Colts had just 121 total yards against...
UNLV downs Minnesota in SoCal Challenge final
Four UNLV players scored in double figures Wednesday night as the Rebels remained unbeaten with a 71-62 defeat of Minnesota
