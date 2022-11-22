ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

High school roundup: Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball to meet tourney host Baldwinsville in championship game

Jamesville-DeWitt and Baldwinsville will get an early look at each other when they face off in a girls basketball tip-off tournament championship game on Saturday. “We’re playing them at their home and they have been very good for a few years here,” Jamesville-DeWitt coach Keith Cieplicki said. “They’ve got some athletes, they’ve got some size and they’ve got some shooters.”
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball hosts Bryant: What to Know

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns home after a brief trip to New York City to host the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange went 1-1 in the Empire Classic in a pair of overtime games in Brooklyn, downing...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland native hopes to get first win at the Dome this weekend

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. A Cortland native is returning to the Central New York area in a big way this weekend. Eamonn Mahar, a Class of 2014 graduate of...
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football at Boston College: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Boston College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (TV: YES Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration

Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Preview and Prediction

Boston College (3-8) will conclude their 2022 season on Saturday as they host the Syracuse Orange in the season finale in Chestnut Hill. While the game itself doesn't technically mean much for the Eagles, there is still a lot at stake for BC. It's Senior Day, and the last home game for many players including Marcus Valdez, Chibueze Onwuka, Marcus Valdez and of course star wide out Zay Flowers. As Hafley said at his press conference this year, this is a group that dealt with COVID-19, coaching changes and more. Also with a win, Boston College will avoid finishing last in the ACC Atlantic.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch fall to Providence, 5-3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Providence Bruins, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss ends a five-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 7-7-1-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 35-of-39 shots, while Keith Kinkaid earned the win...
SYRACUSE, NY
