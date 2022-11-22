Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
High school roundup: Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball to meet tourney host Baldwinsville in championship game
Jamesville-DeWitt and Baldwinsville will get an early look at each other when they face off in a girls basketball tip-off tournament championship game on Saturday. “We’re playing them at their home and they have been very good for a few years here,” Jamesville-DeWitt coach Keith Cieplicki said. “They’ve got some athletes, they’ve got some size and they’ve got some shooters.”
Section III boys basketball media day recap: Polls, photos, videos
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III boys basketball players and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s media day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of players and coaches from nearly 60 teams and produced videos, photo galleries and polls.
Section III girls basketball coaches poll: Which players have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Each new season brings with it a fresh crop of players who are called upon to step up and fill new roles for their teams. Several Section III girls basketball teams lost star players from last year’s rosters, but there is no shortage of new young talent ready to take their games to the next level.
Syracuse playing for first winning record since 2018 in regular-season finale (7 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time in four years, the end of the regular season does not mean the end of the year for Syracuse football. The Orange already guaranteed itself a bowl berth in Week 7 of the season, earning its sixth win in a 24-9 victory over N.C. State in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Section III wrestling coaches poll: Who is the best pound-for-pound wrestler on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Wrestling is a sport that is highly dependent on weight class. But at syracuse.com’s winter media day, we asked coaches to throw weight classes out the window when evaluating their athletes. We asked coaches to give us their best pound-for-pound wrestlers. Here are the results.
Section III ice hockey coaches poll: Who is the toughest player on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Toughness is one of the most important attributes for an ice hockey player. Section III is loaded with players who epitomize toughness. >> Section III boys ice hockey 2022-23: Team previews, top players in Division I.
Syracuse basketball hosts Bryant: What to Know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns home after a brief trip to New York City to host the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange went 1-1 in the Empire Classic in a pair of overtime games in Brooklyn, downing...
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Bryant: Charles Pride’s homecoming won’t be on TV
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to action to face the Bryant Bulldogs in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 26, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bryant will air at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on...
Dyaisha Fair scores season-high 25 for Syracuse in win over Bucknell
A season-high 25-point performance courtesy of senior guard Dyaisha Fair propelled Syracuse (5-1) to a 65-48 victory against Bucknell (2-4) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night. Tonight’s win marked the first time since the 2020-21 season that Syracuse has started 5-0 at home. Twenty of Fair’s points...
Childhood ‘brothers’ Symir Torrence and Charles Pride meet in the Dome when Syracuse plays Bryant
Syracuse, N.Y. – They met in Pop Warner football. They were probably 5 or 6 years old. Symir Torrence, the wide receiver, was one of the biggest kids on the Sherman Park team. Charles Pride, a year older, was a quarterback and receiver.
Young skaters ‘step up’ for Skaneateles girls hockey in OT loss to non-league foe
Reigning state regional champion Skaneateles opened its title defense with an overtime loss to Section II’s Adirondack United on Wednesday.
Syracuse will honor Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick with jersey ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Twenty years ago, Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick played key roles in Syracuse’s 2003 NCAA championship. Now, the two former teammates will see their jerseys raised to the rafters of the JMA Wireless Dome in a dual ceremony later this season. McNamara’s No. 3 and...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland native hopes to get first win at the Dome this weekend
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. A Cortland native is returning to the Central New York area in a big way this weekend. Eamonn Mahar, a Class of 2014 graduate of...
Syracuse football at Boston College: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Boston College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (TV: YES Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
How to stream Syracuse soccer vs. Cornell: NCAA tournament Sweet 16
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s soccer team continues its run through the NCAA tournament with a Sweet 16 matchup against CNY neighbor Cornell on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the SU Soccer Stadium. The game is at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus. It...
CBS Sports
How to watch Boston College vs. Syracuse: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Boston College Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. BC and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Alumni Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Boston College vs. Syracuse: Preview and Prediction
Boston College (3-8) will conclude their 2022 season on Saturday as they host the Syracuse Orange in the season finale in Chestnut Hill. While the game itself doesn't technically mean much for the Eagles, there is still a lot at stake for BC. It's Senior Day, and the last home game for many players including Marcus Valdez, Chibueze Onwuka, Marcus Valdez and of course star wide out Zay Flowers. As Hafley said at his press conference this year, this is a group that dealt with COVID-19, coaching changes and more. Also with a win, Boston College will avoid finishing last in the ACC Atlantic.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Providence, 5-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Providence Bruins, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss ends a five-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 7-7-1-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 35-of-39 shots, while Keith Kinkaid earned the win...
Changes to obsolete Syracuse laws could spur Westcott project, shape city’s future
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Six years ago, three Westcott residents had an idea for what the future might look like in their neighborhood. After graduating Nottingham High School in the 90s, Brendan Rose spent time living in Seattle, Damian Vallelonga in Brooklyn and Zach Bloomer in Denver. When life brought them...
