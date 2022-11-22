Dallan Hayden And Lathan Ransom Come Up Big in College Park, Blake Corum Suffers Knee Injury, OSU And Michigan Stay Unbeaten

Read full article on original website
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCarthy, No. 3 Michigan go back to back, beat No. 2 Buckeyes 45-23The LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Staff Score Predictions, Spread Picks, and Eleven Warriors House Prop Bets
No. 2 Ohio State (11–0) welcomes No. 3 Michigan (11–0) for a high-stakes edition of The Game in Ohio Stadium today. The winner will head to Indianapolis to play for the Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The loser? Well, they'll have to hope for some upsets or they're bowling where they'd rather not be bowling.
Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Out Against Michigan, Matt Jones to Be Game-Time Decision
Ohio State will be shorthanded at running back once again in the final game of the regular season. TreVeyon Henderson will miss his fourth full game of the year as the sophomore rusher was listed among the eight Buckeyes unavailable for Saturday's matchup with Michigan in Columbus. Henderson missed two straight games before returning to action against Maryland last week, but didn't look fully healthy as he finished the game in a walking boot after rushing for just 19 yards on 11 carries.
Eleven Warriors
Enokk Vimahi Makes First Career Start At Right Guard In Place of Injured Matt Jones Against Michigan
Ohio State has a first-time starter on the offensive line against Michigan. Fourth-year lineman Enokk Vimahi got the nod at right guard over banged-up veteran Matt Jones, who was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of last weekend's matchup with Maryland. Jones warmed up in full uniform before Saturday's game, but did not have his helmet when the contest began.
Eleven Warriors
The Game Will Be A Legacy-Defining Moment For C.J. Stroud, Who Could Exact Revenge And Wrap Up the Heisman Race in Last Crack At Michigan
C.J. Stroud could walk out of the Horseshoe Saturday as the quarterback who avenged Ohio State’s first loss to Michigan in 10 years. In the process, he’d all but assure his team a trip to the College Football Playoff and presumably secure his status as the odds-on favorite to be the first Buckeye in 16 years to hoist the Heisman Trophy.
Eleven Warriors
Friday Night Fights:
Welcome to the biggest Friday Night Fights of the season. This is your chance to prove to yourself, or to others, that you are an expert in predicting Ohio State's football success. FNF keeps the receipts and shows everyone how good your takes were – if you are feeling particularly bold, get in the comments and defend your take.
Eleven Warriors
A Look Back at Ohio State’s Six Previous Top-Five Matchups with Michigan in Ohio Stadium
The Game is called The Game for a reason. While there have been numerous nail-biting, tension-filled and epic matchups through the years, only 11 have featured both rivals being ranked in the top five. Six of those 11 were played in the friendly confines of Ohio Stadium, and those games have included some of the most memorable matchups in the history of The Game.
Eleven Warriors
Michigan Beat Writer Isaiah Hole Compares This Year’s Wolverines to Last Year, Expects Blake Corum’s Injury to Have Big Impact
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 26. With the rivalry game on tap this week, we welcome back Isaiah Hole, the publisher of Wolverines Wire, for a breakdown of the Michigan Wolverines entering The Game. As the Wolverines enter this game with an 11-0 record, are they as good as the...
Eleven Warriors
Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State
In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
Eleven Warriors
“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":
Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
Eleven Warriors
Where You Will Be Watching The Game Tomorrow?
