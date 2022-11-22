Read full article on original website
Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
Man shot in finger at home on Hemlock Drive in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch 11 p.m. Friday Headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. While on officers were on their way to the scene, they said they were notified that the victims was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A police chase in Clemmons ended with a driver in handcuffs. It happened near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. "Clemmons Kitchen" employees say they witnessed the chase, which ended in the restaurant's parking lot. Forsyth County Deputies tell WXII they assisted Davie County in responding to...
Man shot, killed on Allen Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were called to the 600 block of Allen Street shortly after 1 p.m. When they arrived, police said 46-year-old Montre Donnell Richardson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
Crash downs power lines and closes Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Randleman Road is closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The road is closed between West Vandalia Road and Rocky Knoll Circle after a crash downed power lines in the area. Duke Energy has been notified of the incident. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate...
Man shot twice during a fight at a hotel overnight, Winston-Salem police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating a shooting at a hotel that left one man seriously injured. It happened at the Extended Stay America Suites at 1000 Blk of Hampton Inn Court, according to police. Officers responded to a call at 10:26 p.m. on Friday. Police said the...
Multiple crews find missing Guilford County woman after 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies across Guilford County are thanking the community for the help in locating a woman who went missing Monday night. Phyllis Rollins was found early Wednesday morning in a wooded area along the 4500 block of Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, about 1.5 miles away from her home. Her […]
Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
Winston-Salem police, firefighters respond to head-on crash at High Point Road, Ridgewood Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officials responded to a head-on crash that involved multiple vehicles on Wednesday. FOX8 is told officers and firefighters responded to the crash at High Point Road and Ridgewood Road. Three to four vehicles were involved. There is no word on injuries at this time. This is a developing story.
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash in Floyd County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
A truck was going south, crossed the median and collided head-on with a truck going north.
