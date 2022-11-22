ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man shot in finger at home on Hemlock Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch 11 p.m. Friday Headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. While on officers were on their way to the scene, they said they were notified that the victims was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Police chase ends with driver in handcuffs in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A police chase in Clemmons ended with a driver in handcuffs. It happened near the area of Spangenberg Avenue. "Clemmons Kitchen" employees say they witnessed the chase, which ended in the restaurant's parking lot. Forsyth County Deputies tell WXII they assisted Davie County in responding to...
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

Family of victim speaks out after Reidsville crash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping and praying for a speedy recovery for Mark Ramey after he and his children were involved in a car crash on Monday afternoon in Reidsville. Mark Ramey and his two children, 8-year-old Mia and 9-year-old Mark Wayne, were driving from school northbound on Freeway Drive when a […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man shot, killed on Allen Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department were called to the 600 block of Allen Street shortly after 1 p.m. When they arrived, police said 46-year-old Montre Donnell Richardson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crash downs power lines and closes Randleman Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Randleman Road is closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The road is closed between West Vandalia Road and Rocky Knoll Circle after a crash downed power lines in the area. Duke Energy has been notified of the incident. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash in Floyd County

Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday (Nov 24) at 9:35 p.m. on Route 221, at the intersection of Route 664 in Floyd County. A 2018 Subaru Crosstrek was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, of Copper Hill. Mr. Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Woman killed in head-on crash in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) We’re learning new information about what led up to a head-on crash that killed a 24-year-old woman. The crash happened in Alamance County on I-40 Eastbound near Trollingwood Road. Keir Witherspoon died at the scene. Troopers say the driver responsible was impaired at the time and had a pending DWI in […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

