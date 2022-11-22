Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
PhillyBite
Must Try Best Restaurants in Georgetown DC
Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, there are many great options in the city. Georgetown Pizza and Grill.
One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days
DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
theburn.com
Sterling getting its own Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken
It was just the other day that The Burn reported on a new Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken restaurant coming to Ashburn. Now, we’ve gotten word that a Hangry Joe’s location is in the works for Sterling too. The fast-growing hot chicken sandwich chain is headed to the...
luxury-houses.net
With a Decidedly European Influence, This $8.998M Extraordinary Four-Acre Estate is Truly Unparalleled in Potomac, MD
The Estate in Potomac has consistent finishing on every floor with the lower level as beautiful as the main and upper floors, now available for sale. This home located at 10408 Stapleford Hall Dr, Potomac, Maryland; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 15,722 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne Killeen – Washington Fine Properties, LLC – (Phone: 301-983-6400) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Potomac.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
WTOP
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards
The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
popville.com
The best coming soon sign
We’ll be open in a few weeks. “YELLOW, a cafe from Chef Michael Rafidi, offers a taste of the Levant with a menu of baked goods, mezze, wood-fired pita sandwiches, specialty coffee, and creative cold beverages. A highlight of the experience are sweet and savory pastries which blend French technique with Middle Eastern flavors. All items are available for carryout from the YELLOW cafe space located inside Albi, Rafidi’s Levantine restaurant in the Navy Yard.”
arlingtonmagazine.com
Eat This Now: Kabobs at Maman Joon Kitchen
Stop by Maman Joon Kitchen in McLean and you’ll find co-owners Peter Tabibian and Kevin Ejtemai schmoozing with customers while packaging up fragrant kabobs and other Persian specialties such as ghormeh sabzi (tenderloin tips in herb stew), fesenjan (chicken and walnuts in pomegranate sauce) and gheymeh bademjan (eggplant stew).
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
Georgetown Voice
As DC’s Silver Line extends, Georgetown students finally have an easier route to an international airport
The DC Metro’s Silver Line fully re-opened Nov. 15, adding a new extension to Washington Dulles International Airport. It will likely make international travel easier for Georgetown students. The Silver Line is expected to run approximately every 15 minutes, and there are plans to lower this to 12 minutes...
Realtor says strangers have moved into a clients' home with a bogus lease
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story: A bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
Post office robbed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
tysonsreporter.com
With 23 pedestrians dead, advocates call for action to make Fairfax County roads safer
Even with one month left, 2022 is the deadliest year for Fairfax County pedestrians in more than a decade. Through October, vehicle crashes have killed 22 people on streets and highways in the county — the most since at least 2010, the earliest year in Virginia’s Traffic Records Electronic Data System (TREDS). The previous high came in 2018 and 2019, when there were 17 fatalities each.
First Look: Doro Soul Food Combines Ethiopian Flavors With Southern Comfort Food
Chef Elias Taddesse has trained in France and worked in several Michelin-starred kitchens in Manhattan. But when it comes to his own restaurants, including the newly opened Doro Soul Food in Shaw, the chef — who grew up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Minneapolis — likes to explore the intersection of Ethiopian and American cuisines.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Wegmans Update (Twinbrook Quarter); What to Expect and When
Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans. Level 4 concrete pouring is scheduled for completion by the...
None injured in fire that destroyed Frederick home
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A major fire destroyed a home in Frederick on Tuesday evening. Officials said that they first received the call to the 9200 block of Bethel Road around 5:05 p.m. When they arrived, the fire was already heavy. It took about 30 minutes to knock out most of the fire. […]
dcnewsnow.com
Police in Fairfax County Close Rape Case After 34 Years
The Fairfax County Police Department said DNA evidence connected two brothers to a rape that took place in 1988. One of the brothers died in 2009. The other is facing charges. Police in Fairfax County Close Rape Case After 34 …. The Fairfax County Police Department said DNA evidence connected...
Fire at TGI Fridays in Fairfax causes $30k in damage
A fire at a restaurant in the Springfield area of Fairfax County resulted in a minor injury and caused $30,000 worth of damage.
Comments / 2