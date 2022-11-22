Read full article on original website
WLBT
Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County
CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter in Claiborne County, Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to VDN, Tyrese Craft was wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in Shakelia Ellis’s death. Vicksburg Daily...
WAPT
Russian roulette leads to one 12-year-old killed
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a child that happened Friday around 3 a.m. Investigators say 12-year-old Markell Noah was participating in a round of Russian roulette involving two other juveniles. They have been charged with murder and one 21-year-old adult has been arrested for accessory after the fact of murder.
WLBT
What happened to Angela Shiers Barrentine? Family seeks answers in 2004 cold case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanksgiving celebrations are still bittersweet for a Vicksburg family, as they continue looking for answers about what happened to their loved one 18 years ago. Angela Shiers Barrentine was 27 years old when she was last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day 2004. Warren County Sheriff Martin...
WLBT
Man arrested, accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 32-year-old man is behind bars accused of carjacking a Jackson Public School district grandparent on November 15. According to JPS Campus Enforcement, Tyler Charles Payne, 32, is in the custody of the Hinds County Detention Center for the armed carjacking of a grandparent at Cardozo Middle School.
WAPT
Man shot in the arm during an attempted carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigation an attempted carjacking and shooting that left one man injured. According to Jackson police, the shooting and attempted carjacking happened Wednesday night at the Exxon gas station on Highway 80 near Metrocenter Mall. Police said a man was sitting inside of his...
12-year-old dead after Russian roulette game in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Russian roulette game reportedly led to the death of a 12-year-old in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the game led to the death of Markell Noah. Jackson police arrested two minors and an adult in connection to his death on Friday, November 25. Hearn said the minors are […]
Brandon man in custody after police find woman covered in blood
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a woman was allegedly attacked on Wednesday, November 23. The incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Cherry Hill Cove. Police said they received a call about a domestic disturbance. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim covered […]
WLBT
Man charged with murder after deadly dice shooting in Yazoo Co.; others still sought
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County man identified in connection with a multi-shooter incident in Yazoo County last weekend was charged Tuesday with murder. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Investigator Terry Gann, Johnny Lee House, 25, of Camden, shot and killed Christopher Turnage, 27, in a barrage of gunfire that broke out during an informal dice game early Sunday morning.
WAPT
Crash in Rankin County kills 25-year-old male, MHP investigating
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Highway 49 Friday. According to officers, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Officials said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 49 when the driver traveled off the road and overturned. The driver, identified as Phillip...
Mississippi sheriff’s office needs help with case — suspects drive up with car, U-Haul truck to burglarize residence
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is requesting assistance, from the public in identifying suspects in a house burglary. Officials with the sheriff’s department posted pictures of one of the suspects captured by a surveillance camera during the burglary. Officiasl report that on the morning of Oct. 8, 2022,...
magnoliastatelive.com
Rap video leads to fifth firearms arrest — deputies still searching for sixth person in case
Derrick L. Darden. Jr., 22, of Vicksburg was arrested Monday at 9:45 p.m. on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This arrest follows a rap video produced in early 2021 in which several subjects displayed firearms. Darden is the fifth out of six suspects wanted on felony charges in connection to the video. Tyler Mixon, Jemarcus Trisby, Marvell Amos and Deldrick Harper were previously arrested in connection to the video.
Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as a car accident where Potts demanded […]
vicksburgnews.com
Claiborne County Sheriff Department seeking manslaughter suspect
The Claiborne County Sheriff Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. On Wednesday, Claiborne County Sheriff Department took to social media, seeking the whereabouts of Tyrese Craft. If anyone has any information on Craft’s whereabouts,...
WLBT
Brandon PD: Man arrested for cutting, pistol-whipping girlfriend before hiding in woods
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after allegedly cutting and pistol-whipping his girlfriend before darting into the nearby woods. According to Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Cherry Hill Circle in Brandon where...
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping in course of armed carjacking
A Jackson man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in the course of an armed carjacking. Monday afternoon, Brookhaven Police arrested Johnny Potts, 28, for his alleged participation in an altercation one week ago. “It started from a car accident, where an individual demanded a specific amount of money,”...
WLBT
Coroner: Man killed in car crash in Rankin County
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was killed in a car crash in Rankin County Friday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Phillip Skipper was traveling south on Highway 49 in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. According to MHP, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. MHP says Skipper...
Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
WLBT
Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after leading Capitol Police on a chase which would come to an end on the interstate. According to authorities, the pursuit began when a man driving a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat would not stop for a traffic violation. A chase then...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Investigation Was Shoddy’: Attorney Claims Police Delayed Brookhaven Shooting Charges
JACKSON, Miss.—An attorney for D’Monterrio Gibson, the FedEx driver who narrowly escaped a shooting on his route in Brookhaven, Miss., earlier this year, has alleged that the Brookhaven Police Department delayed the release of critical documents allowing for the upgraded charges against two Brookhaven men and failed to properly investigate the crime.
Crash on U.S. 61 in Vicksburg causes serious injuries
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A crash that happened early on Thanksgiving Day resulted in serious injuries on Highway 61 in Vicksburg. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24 near the Tomato Place. Two vehicles with Louisiana plates were involved in the collision. A witness said one […]
