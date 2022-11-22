ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City Police return stolen gifts to owner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City Police Officers returned gifts to a neighborhood household after their packages had been stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, a neighborhood household contacted the police after a number of presents had been stolen off of their porch.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Shooting leaves one dead in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon. Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near NW 10th and Meridian Ave. Police said they believe this was a road rage situation involving two vehicles that stopped to confront each other at the intersection. One...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Vacant House Fire Nearly Spreads, Neighbors Thankful For OKCFD

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was busy Friday morning when a vacant home in southwest Oklahoma City caught fire around 10 a.m. Crews have not determined a cause for the fire near SW 58th Street and Western Ave. Crews worked hard to keep it from spreading to homes that are occupied.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Silver Alert Canceled For Missing Edmond Man, Found Safe

UPDATE: Hal Wright has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Edmond. Oklahoma City police requested the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's assistance for the alert issued for Hal Wright. Authorities said Wright was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night wearing...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspects involved in vehicle shootout in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the people inside two vehicles involved in a shootout in northeast Oklahoma City. Authorities said people in two vehicles were involved in a shootout near the intersection of Northeast 50th Street and Post Road. Nobody was hit, but police said numerous rounds were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abc17news.com

Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm

Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abc17news.com

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

