Latest homicide from street confrontation on west side of OKC
One person is dead from a shooting at the intersection of N.W. 10th and Meridian Avenue Friday afternoon, Nov. 25.
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to it’s owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
Security guard kills alleged robber at dispensary
It was a terrifying Thanksgiving Day for employees at an Oklahoma City medical marijuana dispensary that was open for the holiday. An armed robber was shot and killed by a security guard Thursday morning, according to police.
Oklahoma City Police return stolen gifts to owner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City Police Officers returned gifts to a neighborhood household after their packages had been stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, a neighborhood household contacted the police after a number of presents had been stolen off of their porch.
Shooting leaves one dead in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon. Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near NW 10th and Meridian Ave. Police said they believe this was a road rage situation involving two vehicles that stopped to confront each other at the intersection. One...
OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a road rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a road rage incident between two vehicles. One victim was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in serious condition and later died of their injuries. No word on […]
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warns people to be on the lookout for Black Friday crooks
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is warning about crooks who are also looking to score a deal by stealing your purchased items.
Oklahoma City police continue search for driver who hit, killed bicyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police continue the search for a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist and then took off. It happened Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Police have a few clues, thanks to fragments left in the road. It’s another reminder of the dangers posed...
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
Trooper helped amputee near I-40, gave him clothes, food, and help – FOX23 News
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is honoring considered one of their very own. In a Facebook put up, OHP spoke about Trooper Robert Harmon. Earlier this month, Harmon responded to a location near I-40 and Western in Oklahoma City. A caller had noticed a person mendacity beneath a tarp with a wheelchair subsequent to him.
Vacant House Fire Nearly Spreads, Neighbors Thankful For OKCFD
The Oklahoma City Fire Department was busy Friday morning when a vacant home in southwest Oklahoma City caught fire around 10 a.m. Crews have not determined a cause for the fire near SW 58th Street and Western Ave. Crews worked hard to keep it from spreading to homes that are occupied.
Silver Alert Canceled For Missing Edmond Man, Found Safe
UPDATE: Hal Wright has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Edmond. Oklahoma City police requested the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's assistance for the alert issued for Hal Wright. Authorities said Wright was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night wearing...
Police search for suspects involved in vehicle shootout in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the people inside two vehicles involved in a shootout in northeast Oklahoma City. Authorities said people in two vehicles were involved in a shootout near the intersection of Northeast 50th Street and Post Road. Nobody was hit, but police said numerous rounds were fired.
Suspect accused of quadruple homicide on Oklahoma marijuana farm appears in court
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of a quadruple homicide on an Oklahoma marijuana farm appeared in court. The suspect, Wu Chen, appeared in court in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after being picked up by officers in the Miami Beach area on Tuesday. Chen was in a Florida courtroom...
‘Housewarming gift’ for Oklahoma residents turns out to be a scam
An Oklahoma man has a warning about something showing up in many mailboxes lately. It appears to be an offer for a free gift to those who just moved into the neighborhood, but it’s really more of a trick instead.
Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm
Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
Curb construction controversy; one restaurant claims drive-thru cannot be used because of new sidewalk
A city construction project puts one drive thru restaurant at risk of going out of business.
OSBI says suspect is now in custody after Kingfisher execution style murders
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the four people killed Sunday near Hennessey were executed and the suspect is now in custody.
Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens
Oklahoma police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at a marijuana farm but say they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said Tuesday the three men and one woman were “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. All were Chinese citizens. Authorities have not identified the victims but said Tuesday they were shot. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.
Stats show hundreds of wrecks, multiple involving drugs and alcohol on Thanksgiving weekend
Statistics released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol show Oklahoma roads were a mess last Thanksgiving weekend.
