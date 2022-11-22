2 arrested after police chase near Richland

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were arrested after a police chase near Richland.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said while following up on a previous investigation, deputies found a car with expired plates leaving a home in Cooper Township. Deputies tried to pull over the car near the intersection of Riverview Drive and E. E Avenue.

The driver did not stop and headed northbound on Riverview, reaching speeds of 80 to 80 mph. Deputies stopped following the car near the intersection of E. C Avenue and 27th Street due to poor road conditions, according to KCSO.

The vehicle was abandoned in the yard of a nearby house, and three people ran away from the scene. All three people were found and detained. The driver and a passenger were arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.