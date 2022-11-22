ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 arrested after police chase near Richland

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were arrested after a police chase near Richland.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said while following up on a previous investigation, deputies found a car with expired plates leaving a home in Cooper Township. Deputies tried to pull over the car near the intersection of Riverview Drive and E. E Avenue.

The driver did not stop and headed northbound on Riverview, reaching speeds of 80 to 80 mph. Deputies stopped following the car near the intersection of E. C Avenue and 27th Street due to poor road conditions, according to KCSO.

The vehicle was abandoned in the yard of a nearby house, and three people ran away from the scene. All three people were found and detained. The driver and a passenger were arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

whtc.com

I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville

GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WTOL-TV

Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Michigan Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again

CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
KENT COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

Holland Woman Charged in Stolen Vehicle, Credit Card Incident

GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 25-year-old Holland woman has been arraigned on charges stemming from a Monday morning stolen vehicle and stolen credit cards incident on Holland’s North Side. On Tuesday, Alyssa Aplin was ordered held on $35,000 bond by Grand Haven District Court...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex

A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Nov. 26, 2022) “To The Point" episode for the week of Nov. 26, 2022. Plenty of sunshine to kick off our weekend allowing it to be one of the warmest days of the week. (Nov. 26, 2022)
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Two people arrested after leading Kalamazoo sheriff's deputies on chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo driver and their passenger are facing time behind bars after fleeing from deputies Monday afternoon. Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies had attempted to stop the driver in Cooper Township for having expired plates, but the driver sped away near Riverview Drive and East E Avenue at speeds of 80-85 mph, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Deputies seek missing man from Leighton Township

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies request the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Leighton Township. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Avel T. Martinez has been missing since Monday. We’re told Martinez’s spouse noted he had recently been going through a bout of...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m. An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident,...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Man arrested, charged with assault following reports of inappropriate touching in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of inappropriately touching women in Ottawa County has been taken into custody. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the first incident involved a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store on Oct. 26. The second reportedly took place in Grand Haven Township two days later involving a 19-year-old, deputies say.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

