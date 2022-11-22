Two fires reported at Heritage Ranch house Monday

No injuries reported

– Two fires were reported at the same residence in Heritage Ranch on Monday, according to reports.

The first fire occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the two-story residential structure near the 2000 block of Sand Harbor Court, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire was contained to the garage and residents were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported. The fire was contained and remains under investigation.

Click here to view the video.

Later that evening, a second fire was reported at the same location, this time in the upper level of the home, according to a report by KSBY. The second fire is also under investigation. No further information is available at this time.