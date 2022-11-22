Read full article on original website
Showers Friday, Then Bright Sunshine Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A developing low pressure system near the coast, along with rising air will produce clouds tall enough to produce showers late tonight and on Friday. Much drier air will follow with bright sunshine during the weekend. Warmer southerly winds with 70′s will return Sunday, we may top 80F on Tuesday.
Thanksgiving weather
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Happy Thanksgiving waking up to another foggy and rainy morning in the 50s . Warmer today rain chance diminish during the day with cloudy skies and some sun a high of 73. A cold front will move across the region bring rain chance for tonight with...
Not much of a change
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning we continue to wake up to rain and cool temperatures in the low 50s this morning . Patchy fog will be possible today through tomorrow morning. Not much of a change for today cloudy ,cool and light rain a high 56. Cloudy night and...
Clear skies ahead for Laredo following steady rainfall
After a week of steady rain throughout the Gateway City, clear skies are on the horizon for Laredo with the precipitation potential dropping to zero on Saturday, Nov. 26 and staying low for the foreseeable future. Prior to the end of the precipitation, the rainfall was continuing heavily on Friday,...
Still Cool and Damp, Drier Late Thursday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool moist airmass remains above our area. Winds at the surface and aloft are too weak to move the cool, heavy, damp air away. By late Thanksgiving day, a cold front now moving east from the Pacific Northwest will arrive, and that system will finally usher in mild and drier air. Warm 80F weather will likely return early next week.
Black Friday Deals Kicks Off in the Gateway City
LAREDO, Tx. - 166 million people across the nation are expected to shop this Black Friday weekend according to the national retail federation. One of them was Candice who went out and about in a mall in Laredo. She says she scored some Christmas décor in Dillards and took advantage...
Local Laredoan Wins Triathlon Competition
LAREDO, Tex. - Carlos Pena is a 40-year-old laredoan who found his passion through intense challenges, especially in triathlons. Pena has competed in more than 29 triathlons called “Ironman”, which he has recently come back from one hosted in Guanajuato, Mexico. Although this one was a bit different...
Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving food drive
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Salvation Army brought back their holiday tradition of serving warm food to those in need on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The non-profit hosted the Thanksgiving luncheon at their facility on Matamoros Street this morning. Major Rogelio Galaviz told KGNS people got to enjoy a plate...
TABC Warns Community the Dangers of Underage Drinking
LAREDO, Tx. - With the holiday season in full swing, the Texas alcoholic beverage commission, also known as TABC, warns the community about the dangers of underage drinking. TABC’s Chris Porter says they continue working to make businesses accountable for selling alcohol to customers either underage or already intoxicated.
City of Laredo working to clean Jarvis Plaza
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a year since the City of Laredo said that it was dealing with a stinky situation in the downtown area. KGNS News first reported on how the city started power washing along the storefronts after reports of people urinating and defecating in the downtown area.
Avoid from purchasing counterfeit gifts this holiday season
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With the holiday shopping season expected to kick off this Friday, federal agents are reminding consumers to keep an eye out for counterfeit and pirated merchandise. Last year, the most popular seizure for counterfeit items was clothing, shoes, watches, jewelry and even Covid-19 tests. According to...
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A young Laredoan is making her mark as Laredo’s first international child model. Kyle Martinez has been modeling after she made her big debut at the Laredo Fashion Show. The fourth-grade student Colonel Santos Benavides Elementary student continued modeling and was even invited to take...
Laredo Police offering ‘safe exchange’ zones
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The holiday season is here and with that comes online shopping. The Laredo Police Department wants everyone to have safe transactions. This is why they remind the community of ‘safe exchange’ zones. These are areas around the city that have surveillance cameras. This helps...
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal agent is taken to the hospital after an accident was reported in north Laredo. According to a witness on the scene, the accident took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say a trailer crashed into one of their government...
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft. The arrest stems from a...
TX v. Ortiz: Border Patrol Serial Killer Trial
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Court TV) — Opening statements begin Monday, November 28 in the trial of suspected serial killer Juan David Ortiz, a South Texas border patrol agent accused of murdering four women. The deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu and Janelle Ortiz all occurred in...
Update: Barricaded subject detained by Laredo Police after hours long standoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Update at 11:49 p.m.: LPD reports the suspect was detained without incident. Original story: An active scene is reported Tuesday night in central Laredo. At around 8:15 p.m., heavy Laredo PD presence was reported-- LPD said there is two-block perimeter street closure around the 120 block of E. San Pedro.
Motorcyclist injured in accident on Saunders, driver arrested
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is in critical condition after a late-night crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV. The accident happened on Wednesday shortly before midnight at the intersection of McPherson and Saunders. The 23-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and is in critical condition. The man...
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is arrested after an intense hours-long standoff in central Laredo that had law enforcement and the neighborhood on edge in the 100 block of East San Pedro Street. According to police, 38-year-old Josue Perez shot toward police as they attempted to approach an out-of-service...
