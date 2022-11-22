This beachfront resort offers stunning nature views, two sparkling outdoor pools with swim-up bars and newly renovated rooms. Plus, it's less than a quarter mile from the popular eateries and shops along Malecon Boardwalk. Stay for less than $200 per night with this deal on winter and spring dates. These prices save 30% on oceanview accommodations and include daily breakfast. For a truly effortless vacation, upgrade to an all-inclusive package that covers all drinks and meals from a choice of five on-site restaurants.

LAREDO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO