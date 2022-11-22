Read full article on original website
Google Workspace's latest updates include improved Gmail search
There'll be an easier way to share a Docs, Sheets or Slides file on a Meet call too. has some minor, albeit handy, updates for . Soon, when you join a call or start presenting on one from a Docs, Sheets or Slides file, you'll have an easier way to share that file with other attendees through the meeting's chat panel. You can grant everyone on the call access to the file or limit it to select attendees. You'll all be able to collaborate on the document, spreadsheet or presentation while you're on the call.
The best Black Friday deals on music gear
The best Black Friday deals on music gear
Amazon's smart thermostat is back down to $42 for Black Friday
Amazon's smart thermostat is back down to $42 for Black Friday
The best Black Friday deals on SSDs, microSD cards, hard drives and PC storage
The best Black Friday deals on SSDs, microSD cards, hard drives and PC storage
Score early Black Friday pricing on Prism Drive cloud storage
Score early Black Friday pricing on Prism Drive cloud storage
The best Black Friday tech deals for 2022: discounts on TVs, laptops, smartwatches and more
The best Black Friday tech deals for 2022: discounts on TVs, laptops, smartwatches and more
Get a Black Friday doorbuster deal on Rosetta Stone
Get a Black Friday doorbuster deal on Rosetta Stone
Charles Darwin's full correspondence is now available online
You can read over 15,000 letters from the evolutionary science pioneer. You now have your chance to explore most of Charles Darwin's personal writing. The University of Cambridge has published all of the evolutionary scientist's surviving correspondence online, including 400 letters that have either surfaced or are newly "reinterpreted." The searchable collection now covers over 15,000 letters written between 1822 and 1882, ranging from his influential time aboard the HMS Beagle to On the Origin of Species and end-of-life reflections.
Russian tech giant Yandex reportedly looking to break free from its home country
Over the past years, Russian search and tech giant Yandex made an effort not to fall behind its Western counterparts and had developed its own smart devices, self-driving cars, as well as its own food delivery and ride-sharing services, among other products. According to The New York Times, though, the West's sanctions against its home country after the invasion of Ukraine has made it impossible to continue developing and improving its projects. That's why Yandex's parent firm, which is registered in Amsterdam, is reportedly looking to sell and sever ties with Russia.
HP will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next few years
Add HP to the list of tech companies cutting staff. The PC maker plans to lay off as many as 6,000 employees over the next three years. The cuts are part of a broader restructuring HP announced during its (via Gizmodo). The company estimates its “Future Ready Transformation plan” will save it $1.4 billion by the end of fiscal 2025, in part by reducing its headcount by at least 4,000 employees.
The best Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers for 2022
The best Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers for 2022
Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook price hits an all-time low for Black Friday
Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook price hits an all-time low for Black Friday
The second-gen Apple Pencil drops back down to $89 for Black Friday
The second-gen Apple Pencil drops back down to $89 for Black Friday
Audio-Technica's ATH-M20xBT headphones are only $59 for Black Friday
Audio-Technica's ATH-M20xBT headphones are only $59 for Black Friday
The Internet Archive’s PalmPilot Emulation project lets you relive tech history
Fifteen years after the release of the iPhone, it’s easy to overlook the role early innovators like Palm played in popularizing the smartphone. By the time HP unceremoniously shut down the company in , Palm had struggled for a few years to carve out a niche for itself among Apple and Google. But ask anyone who had a chance to use a in the late ‘90s or early 2000s and they’ll tell you how fondly they remember the hardware and software that made the company’s vision possible. Now, it’s easier than ever to see what made Palm OS so special back in its day.
iRobot's premium Roomba s9+ robot vacuum is $220 off right now
iRobot's premium Roomba s9+ robot vacuum is $220 off right now
Amazon orders limited series about the FTX crypto exchange scandal
The Russo brothers are creating a series for Amazon based on the story of how FTX, which was once one of the most well-known crypto exchanges, met such a swift and scandalous end. According to Variety, Amazon has approved a limited series adaptation with eight episodes and is looking to start production by spring next year. David Weil, who previously worked with the Russo brothers in their Prime Video series Citadel, will write and executive produce the pilot episode. Meanwhile, Anthony and Joe Russo, known for directing four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, are reportedly in talks of directing on top of serving as the show's executive producers.
Anker charging devices fall to all-time lows in Amazon's Black Friday sale
Anker charging devices fall to all-time lows in Amazon's Black Friday sale
Tesla recalls over 80,000 cars in China due to software and seat belt flaws
This is the third recall in a week for the EV company. Tesla is having a particularly lousy week. The Wall Street Journal reports the EV manufacturer has recalled a total of 80,561 cars in China over software and seat belt problems. Battery management glitches affecting 67,698 Model S and Model X vehicles could lead to unexpected stops, according to the country's State Administration for Market Regulation, while 12,863 Model 3 sedans have seat belt issues.
Tesla's FSD driver assist beta is now available to anyone who wants to pay
After gradually expanding access to its so-called full self-driving (FSD) beta for the last few years, Tesla is opening it up to anyone who has paid for it, Elon Musk announced in a tweet. "Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option," he said.
