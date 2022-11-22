Read full article on original website
Queiroz tells Klinsmann to resign and visit Iran camp after BBC comments
Carlos Queiroz has demanded Jürgen Klinsmann resign from his role on Fifa’s technical study group after calling his comments about the Iran team “a disgrace to football”. After Friday’s 2-0 win over Wales, the BBC presenter Gabby Logan talked about Iran’s “gamesmanship” and said they just...
Dozens of migrants with suspected diphtheria moved from Manston centre following death from highly contagious disease
Dozens of migrants with suspected diphtheria have been moved from the Manston processing centre to hotels around the country, prompting fears about the spread of the highly contagious disease. Concerns grew after the Home Office yesterday confirmed that a migrant who died at the former military base in Kent last...
