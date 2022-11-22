ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Colorado Train Passenger Looks Out Window And Discovers Missing Hiker Who Broke Leg

The passenger alerted the conductor to the injured hiker, who went missing and spent two nights in the wilderness after a fall A passenger on a Colorado train spotted a missing and injured hiker after looking out the train's window at just the right moment. The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management shared in a Facebook post on Oct. 11 that an alert from Colorado's Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad led to the rescue of the hiker, who had broken her leg during a fall. The...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
BBC

Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family

Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Daily Mail

Woman passing a council flowerbed notices 'decorative plant' which turns out to be the world's deadliest shrub and contains 6,000 times more poison than cyanide when its seeds

A woman in North Wales was left shocked after spotting the world's deadliest plant, which contains a substance 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide, in a council flowerbed. The flower, called Ricinnus Communis and known as the Castor Oil plant, was named by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's most poisonous.
ESPN Sioux Falls

No Time To Defrost Icy Car Windows? Try This.

You're pressed for time. There's no time to let the defroster melt the ice from your windshield and your plastic ice scraper couldn't cut through a wet paper bag. What now?. There's a hack that I learned a few years ago that easily and quickly melts away ice and all you will need are some items that you probably have around the house.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy