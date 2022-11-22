The passenger alerted the conductor to the injured hiker, who went missing and spent two nights in the wilderness after a fall A passenger on a Colorado train spotted a missing and injured hiker after looking out the train's window at just the right moment. The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management shared in a Facebook post on Oct. 11 that an alert from Colorado's Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad led to the rescue of the hiker, who had broken her leg during a fall. The...

