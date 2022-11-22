Read full article on original website
Related
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
msn.com
Oxo warns chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is temporarily made using non-free-range poultry
Chicken stock being sold in supermarkets is now coming with warning labels informing them the product has 'temporarily' been made with non free-range hens. Have you spotted other brands with similar labels?. Let us know, email: matt.powell@mailonline.co.uk. Packets of Oxo's 'succulent free-range chicken stock' have had a sticker placed on...
Colorado Train Passenger Looks Out Window And Discovers Missing Hiker Who Broke Leg
The passenger alerted the conductor to the injured hiker, who went missing and spent two nights in the wilderness after a fall A passenger on a Colorado train spotted a missing and injured hiker after looking out the train's window at just the right moment. The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management shared in a Facebook post on Oct. 11 that an alert from Colorado's Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad led to the rescue of the hiker, who had broken her leg during a fall. The...
Horrifying moment female tourist and her instructor die when their microlight plunges to earth 'like a stone'
Horrific footage shows the moment a female tourist and her instructor were killed when their microlight suddenly plunged to earth 'like a stone' in Russia. Anna Kozyreva, 43, was taking a joyride in the mountainous Adygea region before the glider fell to the ground on October 30. A suspected wing...
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
It might seem like a courtesy to have it in the room, but it is anything but.
Dolphin Pod Found Swimming With Body Of Missing Drowned Teen
Experts aren't sure if the dolphins were trying to help — or simply curious.
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India
Surveillance video captured the moment an old suspension bridge gave way over a river in India's Gujarat state, killing more than 130 people and injuring scores more.Oct. 31, 2022.
I took my whole family to a fancy hotel in Maine that charges $500-plus a night. It was surprisingly kid-friendly.
My family stayed one night at the super-exclusive Cliff House Hotel in York, Maine. In low season, rooms go for $500 and up; in the summer, rooms can cost thousands of dollars. I was surprised at how kid-friendly and accommodating the hotel was.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Travellers are flocking to a stunning beach with crystal clear water to find a man-made rockpool hidden along its colourful rugged shoreline
Beach lovers have discovered an incredible man-made pool carved into a seaside cliff made of candy-coloured striped rock. The dreamy Rock Pool sits on the southern end of Aslings Beach on the Sapphire Coast near the coastal town of Eden in New South Wales, three hours and fifteen minutes' drive south-east of Canberra.
Harmless-looking plant is named the "Suicide Plant" because its sting is comparable to electrocution and hot acid
Dendrocnide moroidesCredit: Steve Fitzgerald; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Discovery news has nicknamed one of the world's most dangerous plant the "Suicide Plant." The "Suicide Plant" is actually the Gympie-Gympie (Dendrocnide moroides). It is a harmless-looking plant that is mainly found in the rainforests of Malaysia and Australia.
Video Shares 3 Unpopular Things to Do on a Cruise Ship That Are Worth It
This woman definitely has a point.
Woman passing a council flowerbed notices 'decorative plant' which turns out to be the world's deadliest shrub and contains 6,000 times more poison than cyanide when its seeds
A woman in North Wales was left shocked after spotting the world's deadliest plant, which contains a substance 6,000 times more poisonous than cyanide, in a council flowerbed. The flower, called Ricinnus Communis and known as the Castor Oil plant, was named by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's most poisonous.
Crash! Plane hits radio antenna as pilot does stunts at airshow — see the shocking video
A plane crashed into a metal radio antenna while the pilot was performing stunts for spectators at a festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina — see the video of the hit.
Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone Overnight? We Asked Tech Experts.
It’s the age-old question: how safe is it to charge your phone overnight? It’s obviously super convenient to be able to hook your phone up to a charger and leave it there for hours upon hours while you doze off — but should you? The answer may cause ...
I've spent hundreds of hours on long-haul train rides. Here's why I almost always stay in coach instead of upgrading to pricier cabins.
Amtrak rooms are wonderful for sleeping, but they're expensive for one person. I prefer coach because it's the cheapest option and has some perks.
Airline apologizes after a woman says she was forced to crawl off a plane because staff couldn't provide a wheelchair
Natalie Curtis was traveling from Singapore to Bangkok with Australian budget airline Jetstar when she was forced to drag herself off the plane.
No Time To Defrost Icy Car Windows? Try This.
You're pressed for time. There's no time to let the defroster melt the ice from your windshield and your plastic ice scraper couldn't cut through a wet paper bag. What now?. There's a hack that I learned a few years ago that easily and quickly melts away ice and all you will need are some items that you probably have around the house.
Comments / 0