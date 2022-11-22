Read full article on original website
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
St. Landry District Attorney Asks Court to Remove Opelousas Councilman from Seat
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas city councilman's job may be on the line because of where he lives. St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre filed a petition in an Opelousas court to remove Opelousas City Councilman Floyd Ford from office because he doesn't live in his district.
Study Reveals Louisiana’s Favorite Holiday Foods
Holidays are a time for spending time with family and making memories. However, this wonderful family time of the year also comes with food… lots of food options. With Thanksgiving this week it is only appropriate to cover what Thanksgiving food options are Louisiana’s favorite. A recent study...
Heartbreaking Thanksgiving As Youngsville Woman Is Found Dead in a Parking Lot
The details continue to be investigated, but St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office says a Youngsville woman was found dead in a parking lot in Broussard, and the suspect was found dead in New Iberia from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sheriff Becket Breaux announced via a press release that officials were...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10
Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
Terrible Tragedy in St. Landry Parish after Unrestrained Driver Dies in Crash
A terrible tragedy has unfolded in St. Landry Parish as officials say that a 38-year-old Plaucheville man died after a car in the opposite lane of U.S. Highway 71 tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead slammed into Benjamin Lee Adams' car head-on. The terrible news continues as officials with...
Single Ticket Claims $92.9 Million Dollar Powerball Prize
Game officials with the multi-state lottery game Powerball say a single ticket sold over the weekend matched all the numbers needed to claim the game's top prize. This makes the second multi-million dollar winner in the Powerball game this month. While we would never dare suggest that $92.9 million dollars...
Celebrating Christmas with Hilarious Louisiana-Themed Memes
In a world based on social media and who can post the funniest memes first, we thought we'd give you a leg up on the competition with our collection of the best Christmas in Louisiana memes!. Surely you've seen comments on your friends' posts that say something like, 'I'm stealing...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Can Sleeping in Your Car Drunk Get You a DWI in Louisiana?
With the holidays and Mardi Gras fast approaching, this is good information to have. Listen, we've all been over-served at some point. And no one wants to have to go back and get their car the morning after because they had too much to drink the night before and had to catch a ride with a friend or grab an Uber, but drinking and driving in Louisiana is illegal. Plus, you could not only hurt yourself, but you could also hurt someone else and that would be pretty darn hard to live with, especially during the holidays. So that brings up the question...
Traffic Closures Set For I-10, US 90, and Near LA 93 as Thanksgiving Holiday Approaches
Thanksgiving Day is fast approaching and there are many traffic closures set to happen before and after the blessed holiday. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has traffic closures scheduled for Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 90, and Apollo Road. Groundbreaking For The Ambassador Caffery Interchange Project. Speaking of U.S....
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Sets the Date He’ll Announce His 2023 Plans
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Billy Nungesser has been flirting with a gubernatorial run for a while, but we may be getting closer to a decision. Louisiana's Lt. Governor has announced the day he'll share his decision with the rest of the state - his birthday. According to WDSU,...
Arnaudville Woman Life Tragically Taken in Four-Car Crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Friday morning crash in St. Martin Parish left one woman dead and another man arrested for vehicular homicide. Around 7 a.m. on November 18, Louisiana State Police four-vehicle crash on Highway 94, near Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish. 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville was killed in the crash.
Remembering 8 Retro Recipe Ingredients Every Louisiana Family Used
The holiday season is here, and with everyone traveling for Thanksgiving and Christmas for big family gatherings, we often like to gather around the kitchen to cook and eat a lot of food. What makes these gatherings so much fun for a lot of big families is remembering all the...
