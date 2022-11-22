ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
Study Reveals Louisiana’s Favorite Holiday Foods

Holidays are a time for spending time with family and making memories. However, this wonderful family time of the year also comes with food… lots of food options. With Thanksgiving this week it is only appropriate to cover what Thanksgiving food options are Louisiana’s favorite. A recent study...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed in Knife Attack on I-10

Members of the Louisiana Department of Transportation family are mourning the loss of one of their own following a bizarre incident that happened on Interstate 10 Sunday afternoon near Port Allen. According to reports, a Department of Transportation Motorist Assist Patrol employee was fatally stabbed and his attacker was fatally wounded by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department.
Single Ticket Claims $92.9 Million Dollar Powerball Prize

Game officials with the multi-state lottery game Powerball say a single ticket sold over the weekend matched all the numbers needed to claim the game's top prize. This makes the second multi-million dollar winner in the Powerball game this month. While we would never dare suggest that $92.9 million dollars...
Can Sleeping in Your Car Drunk Get You a DWI in Louisiana?

With the holidays and Mardi Gras fast approaching, this is good information to have. Listen, we've all been over-served at some point. And no one wants to have to go back and get their car the morning after because they had too much to drink the night before and had to catch a ride with a friend or grab an Uber, but drinking and driving in Louisiana is illegal. Plus, you could not only hurt yourself, but you could also hurt someone else and that would be pretty darn hard to live with, especially during the holidays. So that brings up the question...
Arnaudville Woman Life Tragically Taken in Four-Car Crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Friday morning crash in St. Martin Parish left one woman dead and another man arrested for vehicular homicide. Around 7 a.m. on November 18, Louisiana State Police four-vehicle crash on Highway 94, near Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish. 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville was killed in the crash.
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

