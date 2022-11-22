ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Lottery winner has almost 50,000 reasons to be thankful

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Wednesday's Fantasy 5 drawing is sure to bring some holiday cheer to the person who bought a winning ticket on the Treasure Coast. That ticket is now worth $48,673.48. The winner bought their ticket in Fort Pierce, at the Salim Food Mart on N. 25th...
FLORIDA STATE
Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WWMT) — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down...
MICHIGAN STATE
Major multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North, 2 lanes blocked

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A multi-vehicle crash blocks two lanes on I-95 North in St. Lucie County. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred near mile marker 128, just after 8:30 p.m. Officials say the severity of the crash is major. Pictures and video from Florida 511...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Sunny and warm Thanksgiving forecast

It's another foggy start to the morning, but our Thanksgiving forecast looks great overall. Temperatures are near 70 degrees this morning, with some spots even dropping into the upper 60s. We're mostly dry, but there is a lot of fog developing again. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL

