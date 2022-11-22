Pep Guardiola commits future to Manchester City by signing contract extension

Pep Guardiola has agreed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City, keeping him at the Premier League champions until 2025.

The Spaniard's contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season, but his renewal will likely see him spend at least nine seasons at the Manchester club - five more than he spent at Barcelona and six more than at Bayern Munich.

According to The Athletic , t he deal is structured as an initial one-year deal, with both Guardiola and Manchester City having the option to agree for a further season. This means that either party could choose to part ways with one another in 2024 as well, should they so wish.

It is believed that he will be involved in transfer targets and contract decisions on his players as part of the deal, too.

Guardiola joined Man City ahead of the 2016/17 season, replacing Manuel Pellegrini in the dugout. He has since won four Premier League titles at the club, including amassing a staggering 100 points in the 2017/18 season.

The 51-year-old has also led the side to an FA Cup win in 2019 and four League Cup titles, but the Champions League has proven agonisingly elusive thus far. A loss in the final of the competition in 2021 to Chelsea is the closest the side have come in Man City's history, but, with the arrival of Erling Haaland, the trophy now seems an inevitability.

Guardiola has signed his contract extension with Man City currently sitting second in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Arsenal. They also know they will face RB Leipzig in the last-16 of the Champions League in the new year.

With domestic football halted due to World Cup 2022 , Guardiola travelled to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. With Manchester City's owner from Abu Dhabi as well, it is believed he discussed future plans with Khaldoon Al Mubarak while there.