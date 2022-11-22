ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Pep Guardiola commits future to Manchester City by signing contract extension

By Ryan Dabbs
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdKgV_0jJqRfv700

Pep Guardiola has agreed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City, keeping him at the Premier League champions until 2025.

The Spaniard's contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season, but his renewal will likely see him spend at least nine seasons at the Manchester club - five more than he spent at Barcelona and six more than at Bayern Munich.

According to The Athletic , t he deal is structured as an initial one-year deal, with both Guardiola and Manchester City having the option to agree for a further season. This means that either party could choose to part ways with one another in 2024 as well, should they so wish.

It is believed that he will be involved in transfer targets and contract decisions on his players as part of the deal, too.

Guardiola joined Man City ahead of the 2016/17 season, replacing  Manuel Pellegrini in the dugout. He has since won four Premier League titles at the club, including amassing a staggering 100 points in the 2017/18 season.

The 51-year-old has also led the side to an FA Cup win in 2019 and four League Cup titles, but the Champions League has proven agonisingly elusive thus far. A loss in the final of the competition in 2021 to Chelsea is the closest the side have come in Man City's history, but, with the arrival of Erling Haaland, the trophy now seems an inevitability.

Guardiola has signed his contract extension with Man City currently sitting second in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Arsenal. They also know they will face RB Leipzig in the last-16 of the Champions League in the new year.

With domestic football halted due to World Cup 2022 , Guardiola travelled to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. With Manchester City's owner from Abu Dhabi as well, it is believed he discussed future plans with Khaldoon Al Mubarak while there.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'are being targeted by the Saudi government in an audicious bid to bring both superstars to their domestic league'... with the Portugal forward available on a free transfer after his Man United exit

The Saudi Arabian government are eager for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join their domestic league according to the Mirror. Ronaldo is a free agent after a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. It came after he launched a scathing attack on the club, boss...
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney tells England that USA 'will have a go' in Qatar and could take Gareth Southgate's men by surprise in the World Cup tie - as DC United's coach insists the MLS standard is 'significantly higher than the Championship'

English soccer legend and D.C United coach Wayne Rooney believes the United States have a chance to shock England after seeing how both teams played in the World Cup's opening games. 'In the first half against Wales, USA were excellent. They moved the ball quickly, they were aggressive and had...
Daily Mail

David Beckham is 'open to talks' over Manchester United takeover and could be involved in consortium to buy the club after the Glazers put the Premier League giants up for sale this week

David Beckham has said he is open to holding talks with any potential buyers of Manchester United, according to reports. Beckham is unable to afford the Premier League giants by himself but could form part of an investment consortium to purchase the club. Beckham's involvement could be beneficial for any...
Daily Mail

'We've used 14 players yet our best is still on the bench': Michael Owen leads outrage on social media after Phil Foden doesn't even come off the bench in England's tedious goalless draw with the United States

Michael Owen has led criticism into why Phil Foden was not brought on in England's goalless draw with the United States. Foden was not included in the starting line-up for the second match in a row, after he only came off the bench in their opening 6-2 win over Iran.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Daily Mail

'I was clear... coach's decision': Tetchy Gregg Berhalter responds to criticism of leaving Gio Reyna on the bench in USA's World Cup tie with Wales and offers no guarantees the Borussia Dortmund star will face England

USA coach Gregg Berhalter resisted the urge to hit back at critics who questioned why he left Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna as a sub in the 1-1 draw against Wales. Berhalter was asked again on Thursday why Reyna was left out and if the attacker is available to play against England.
The Independent

Fans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022

Fans booed and threw beer as England's dreams of claiming their first ever victory over the USA at a World Cup tournament were crushed with a 0-0 draw on Friday, 25 November.Though Gareth Southgate had warned warned his side to up their game after their win over Iran, he did not get his desired response.The goalless match means that Three Lions have failed to secure their place in the knockout phase, ahead of their group stage match against Wales next Tuesday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy