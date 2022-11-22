Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Omaha Police Make Second Arrested In January Shooting
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police make another arrest in connection with a shooting that happened nearly a year ago. Nineteen-year-old Marquez Haley is accused of firing a gun at someone at a gas station near 96th and Ida back in January. Twenty-three-year-old Kaleb Johnson was hurt in the shooting but survived. Haley was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault and gun charges.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Make Quick Robbery Arrest
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a robbery at the "Family Dollar" at 43rd and Ames Avenue early Tuesday evening. Police say 62-year-old James Coleman was booked into Douglas County Corrections for robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Officers responded to the business after...
iheart.com
Omaha Police looking for suspect in woman's death earlier this month
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police are asking for the public's help in locating a homicide suspect. OPD says on Wednesday, a felony warrant for 1st-degree murder was issued for the arrest of 18 year old Keanu Louis. Louis is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Louis is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 20 year old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Investigators say Kellogg was shot near 49th Avenue and Miami Street on Sunday, November 6th. She was transported to Nebraska Medicine, where she died.
iheart.com
Arrest Made In Omaha Double Assault
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on November 9th in downtown Omaha. They say investigators have arrested 22-year old Ronniel Wells in connection with the shooting at 1705 Douglas Street. Officers booked Wells into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of...
Comments / 0