Jim Harbaugh owns the Big Ten after Michigan transformation nobody saw coming | Opinion
Two year ago, it looked like Jim Harbaugh was on borrowed time. The Michigan coach now is having the last laugh after two defeat of Ohio State
WATCH: Lee Kpogba Oklahoma State Postgame
West Virginia middle linebacker Lee Kpogba talks the upset win over the Cowboys
Patriots Rookie Pierre Strong: Special Teams Snafu Became Costly Lesson
A pair of costly mistakes on special teams contributed to the New England Patriots loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night.
Syracuse's Judah Mintz ejected after slapping Bryant guard in the face, sparking wild altercation
Things got heated quickly on Saturday afternoon in Syracuse. There was a slew of ejections in the first half of the Orange’s game against Bryant on Saturday after a pair of slaps led to a bench-clearing altercation on the floor of the JMA Wireless Dome. Just after the midway...
Miami seeks payback for last year’s loss to UCF
The Miami Hurricanes will be out for revenge. Miami (5-1) will visit UCF (5-1) on Sunday night in Orlando, Fla.
Kim Mulkey, Tigers Take Down UAB 99-64, Extend Win Streak to Seven Games
Jasmine Carson and Angel Reese lead Tigers to Goombay Splash Bimini Division Championship, come home with hardware.
