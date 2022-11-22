Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Preview: There Are Two Sides To Every Story – ‘Brink’ Book 5 Is Masterful Comics
“The year is 2096 and Earth has been reduced to an uninhabited wasteland. What was left of humanity was evacuated into overpopulated space stations, or ‘Habitats’. Nolan Maslow, a journalist working for The Herald, is investigating the death of HSD agent Brinkmann and the sect that has infiltrated the maintenance workers of Ludmilla Habitat. He will find out that even his most outrageous theories cannot encompass what is actually happening behind the scenes of the habitat.”
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Silk, Spider-Man, and Escape From New York
As we head into Thanksgiving, we're thankful for you, our CovrPrice friends and followers. We're also grateful to be a part of an industry we love. Our daily lives satellites around comic book trends, and we always look forward to seeing what ends up on our Top 10. We don't always know what will make it until the list populates on Sunday nights. Yet, this week's list should make sense to those following recent comic book news and some of the hottest sales of the week. With content confirmations, most of this week's entries linger on pure content speculation. The rest feature books that comic fans want for their collections. Thank you for spending the time to read these every week.
comicon.com
Frightening Consequences In Your First Look At ‘Specs’ #2
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Specs #2, the second issue of their new series from highly acclaimed writer David M. Booher, artist Chris Shehan, colorist Roman Stevens, and letterer Jim Campbell. Given their unwillingness to acknowledge the dangerous consequences of their recent wish, what does this mean...
comicon.com
Reviewing Will Morris’ ‘Gospel’ #1: Historical Fantasy And The Telling Of Tales
Will Morris’ ‘Gospel’ #1 is so full of potential, a beautiful-looking comic that promises so much, a medieval quest for answers, magic and devilry, and more than anything else a comic about stories and storytellers. But it’s also another first issue that isn’t quite there yet. It teases and tantalises more than it hooks you in. It’s good, knocking on the door of great.
35 Movies And TV Shows That Will Be Leaving Netflix In December 2022
Time to bid adieu to every Men in Black movie.
comicon.com
Rise Of The All-Rider In ‘Avengers Forever’ #11 Preview
“THE PILLARS: CONCLUSION! The greatest collection of Avengers ever seen has been assembled from across the Multiverse, representing each of the core pillars of the group’s infinite incarnations. But for one pivotal figure, there are no other variants to be found anywhere in creation. Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider unlike any other. And now at last, his ultimate form must be unleashed. Now rises the All-Rider.”
comicon.com
First Look: ‘Kroma By Lorenzo De Felici’ #2 From Skybound
We had the revelation of the Kroma by Lorenzo De Felici #2 covers last week and now we get a first look too. Coming from Skybound on Wednesday, December 21st, let’s taek a look at the synopsis and preview pages below:. After last issue’s shocking final page, Kroma ventures...
The New Release Dates for 19 Highly Anticipated Movies
Few industries were more profoundly disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak than the motion-picture business. Theaters closed, workers were idled, some stars passed away, and projects were delayed or scrapped altogether. After more than two-and-a-half years of living with the pandemic, society has returned to normal, more or less. But the echoes of the outbreak still […]
comicon.com
Marvel’s Stormbreakers Get Tiny In New Pym Particle Variants
Ant-Man and the Wasp are the characters best known for using the size-altering Pym Particles. This February, Marvel Comics spreads the love as Pym Particles take over a new series of variant covers. In a fun new series of variants, we get to see the 2023 class of Stormbreakers show...
comicon.com
Mr. And Mrs. Daredevil: Previewing ‘Daredevil’ #5
THE RED FIST SAGA, PART 5 – After the biggest change to befall Matt Murdock in decades in the pages of DAREDEVIL #4, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios embark on establishing a new world order, hand in hand. Daredevil #5 is out Wednesday 23rd November from Marvel.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Faces Off Against Marvel's Top Villains With Cool Art
My Hero Academia has seen heroes like Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto fighting against their fair share of villains but how would they fare against the villains of another universe? One artist has taken it upon themselves to imagine what some of the strongest Shonen heroes might look like in battling against the villains of the Marvel Universe, following the recent crossover that saw Kohei Horikoshi's All Might lending a hand to the Merc With A Mouth, aka Deadpool, in a fight against the Mad Titan Thanos.
comicon.com
‘Tales Of The Jedi’ – A Review Of The Count Dooku Story
There’s an argument to be made that Star Wars works better in animation than it does in live action. Shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, The Bad Batch — and now Tales of the Jedi — are all very solid additions to the Star Wars mythology, and Count Dooku’s (Corey Burton) episodes in Tales are especially well done. Dooku is, largely, a character that has flown under the radar. He had a prominent role in the Prequel series and Clone Wars, but hasn’t yet been fully developed into his own character the way he deserves. The Tales of the Jedi episodes featuring him rectify that.
comicon.com
Review: ‘Voyagis’ #1 Creates A Fascinating New World
Creator-owned science-fiction worlds are always exciting to see. Image Comics’ Voyagis kicks off new with an interesting world, engaging action and a few unique twists. This new series kicks off created entirely by Sumeyye Kesgin, another unique element to this book. Sen is fighting for survival on the barren...
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
comicon.com
Take A Visual Journey Into The Creation Of ‘The Cuphead Show!’
Dark Horse Books has announced The Art of The Cuphead Show! for Summer 2023. Lead writer of the popular Netflix series Deeki Deke guides fans on a behind-the scenes tour through The Cuphead Show!’s creation including never before seen graphics and insights directly from the crew. Immerse yourself in...
comicon.com
Preview: Flamewar Charges Into Battle In ‘Transformers– Shattered Glass II’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Transformers: Shattered Glass II #4, out today from writer Danny Lore, artists Daniel Khanna and Gigi Dutreix, colorist John-Paul Bove, and letterer Jake M. Wood. ‘Tired of waiting for Megatron to give an order, Flamewar charges into battle in the airspace above Metroplex....
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing ‘X-Force’ #34
“IN SPACE, NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SNIKT! The planet Arakko is a new target for Arakkii pirate SEVYR BLACKMORE! But where there’s crime, there’s inevitably punishment. And that’s where X-FORCE comes in along with hired hands MAVERICK and the MERCS! But are even their combined forces up to the task of keeping these deadly warriors from overrunning the solar system?”
comicon.com
Preview: Creating Life From Death In ‘Stuff Of Nightmares’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Stuff Of Nightmares #3, the next issue of their four-issue limited comic book series from R.L. Stine, with chilling art by A.L. Kaplan, colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Jim Campbell. ‘Reeling from disaster, Issac and Stella are left to pick up...
comicon.com
Between Two Worlds: Reviewing ‘Catwoman’ #49
Things get a lot more complicated and even more allies and enemies are brought onto the playing field as ‘Catwoman’ continues to delve deep into the character and escalate her war on the mob elements plaguing Gotham City. A handful of solid action scenes accompany a really interesting character-heavy issue that addresses a lot of what Catwoman is going through as she tries to have her foot in numerous worlds at the same time.
epicstream.com
The Batman Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit from DC Comics Writer
The critical and box office success of Matt Reeves' The Batman pretty much proves that the Dark Knight will always be one of those characters fans won't ever get tired of watching, despite already having seen multiple live-action iterations of the character the last decade alone. While the reinforced DC...
Comments / 0