Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: McCarthy, No. 3 Michigan go back to back, beat No. 2 Buckeyes 45-23The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The Oakland Press
Catch gender-bending ‘Christmas Carol’ at Meadow Brook
When Scrooge encounters the Spirit of Christmas Present, he’ll be facing a woman, and not a man, in Meadow Brook Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” which runs through Dec. 24 at the theatre in Rochester Hills. “They are breaking gender roles,” said Tamara Della Anderson...
michiganchronicle.com
The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Announces its 2023 Black Friday Ticket Specials
DETROIT — The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is excited to announce its Black Friday ticket sales. On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, season tickets for the 2023 Jazzy Nights Series will be on sale at 10% off at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre box office, thearetha.com and ticketmaster.com. 2023 kicks...
Detroit’s Noel Night announces 2022 musical lineup
The bill includes Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Shara Nova of My Brightest Diamond, Frontier Ruckus, Thornetta Davis, and more
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Nov. 25 and beyond
• Broadway musical “Chicago” The Musical: March 28-April 2, Fisher Theatre, Detroit, $30+. • “Jesus Christ Superstar”: Feb. 28-March 5, Fisher Theatre, Detroit, $41+. Note: Events are subject to change; check with venues for updates. Some events require masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test...
Detroit News
Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week
Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
allaccess.com
WCSX/Detroit Personality Scott Shepard Passes Away
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT lost a long-time station personality with the passing of SCOTT SHEPARD on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th at his home in WARREN, MI. He was 59. SHEPARD worked for WCSX for 20 years, and was the host of the SUNDAY morning show, “Overeasy." He also managed the Public Affairs programming for BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT.
Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint
A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
Holiday strolls, carriage rides, parades: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
You can celebrate the magic of the season with festive parades and outdoor winter wonderlands in metro Detroit this Thanksgiving weekend. Here's what's in the lineup. This outdoor experience will transport guests to a winter wonderland with more than a million festive lights, a light show choreographed to classic holiday songs and the sounds of professional carolers, Christmas performances and re-creations of favorite holiday scenes. Visitors can also visit with Frosty, Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Jack Frost, Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Santa will be there, too, and his personal mailbox will be available to accept letters from children.
swmichigandining.com
Rocco’s Italian Deli
Yeah…I’m still on the road. It has been a pretty hectic couple of months. I feel like I’ve spent more time in my car than I have at home. I had an overnight trip to Detroit a few weeks ago. I needed to get downtown fairly early in the day and would work until well after midnight. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to get away for lunch so I stopped on my way in to town to grab a sandwich.
YAHOO!
New Huntington Tower in downtown Detroit officially opens
Huntington Bank celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of its new 20-story Huntington Tower, the first large new downtown Detroit building to be completed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Located across from Comerica Park at 2025 Woodward Ave., the glass-clad tower was designed by Neumann/Smith Architecture and houses Huntington's commercial banking operations.
The Oakland Press
Local shopping draws include Plaid Friday, Small Business Saturday
Chrishelle Griffin spent Thursday helping her mom prepare food for their small family’s celebration, but her mind was focused on plans for a pop-up shop from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday inside the Flagstar Strand Theatre, 12 N. Saginaw St. in Pontiac. More than 30 entrepreneurs, all of whom...
dbusiness.com
Hob Nobble Gobble 2022
The Parade Co. in Detroit hosted its annual Hob Nobble Gobble event presented by Ford Motor Co. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Funds raised go to support the Detroit nonprofit’s production of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, in addition to other community activities. Guests enjoyed a carnival midway, games, free prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, and live entertainment spanning the length of the football field. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
local8now.com
Kwame Kilpatrick Net Worth in 2022, Bio, Lifestyle, Age
Kwame Kilpatrick Net worth: The lifestyle of Kwame is an example of a lavish American politician. While he was serving as Mayor of Detroit, he dedicated his life to the betterment of the city. His tenure as Mayor of New York City was from 2002 to 2008. Prior to that, he represented Michigan as a Democratic state representative from 1997 until 2002. After being convicted of obstructing justice, he resigned as Mayor in 2008.
The Oakland Press
Novi teens help St. Clair Shores charity
Big Family of Michigan in St. Clair Shores has some pretty packages to hand out to foster children this Christmas, thanks to some big-hearted students from Detroit Catholic Central High School in Novi. “Being able to help these kids have an enjoyable Christmas makes life more enjoyable for me,” said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Lillie Mae’s Southern Buffet
DETROIT – In a special Tasty Tuesday edition, we’ve got Lillie Mae’s Southern Buffet with us in the station for a live cooking segment. We’re tasting delicious, familiar dishes like fried chicken, candy yam and more. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video...
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
k1025.com
Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
80 years later, Ann Arbor’s Mast Shoes keeps customers at heart
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As they say — if the shoe fits. And for Molly Mast-Koss, it certainly does. Mast-Koss was in her early teens when she first started working at her family’s shoe store removing clumps of tissue paper from the shoes. “I was like 12, 13,...
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
MetroTimes
This Palmer Woods home is up for sale and once belonged to a Detroit Tigers owner
Another home belonging to an early owner of the Detroit Tigers is up for sale. Briggs Mansion — built for and named after Walter Owen Briggs, who was an owner of the Tigers from 1919 - 1952 — is on the market for $1,095,000. Located at 1701 Balmoral...
Comments / 0