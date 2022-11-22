ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Related
q13fox.com

Road rage shooting suspect at-large, 11-year-old recovers from gunshot wound in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at another car in a fit of road rage, hitting an 11-year-old in the process on Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a car was driving near a Honda CRV when it fired multiple shots inside at 2:22 p.m. After realizing the child was hit, the driver sped to the nearest Tacoma Fire Station on S 38th St. and E McKinley Ave.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Detectives investigate deadly shooting, rollover crash in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that resulted in a rollover car crash in Everett Friday night. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), police responded to the intersection of Beverly Blvd. and 75th St. SE just after 7:40 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired. When...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Doors to Tacoma building shattered in failed ATM burglary

TACOMA, Wash. — While the doors to a Tacoma building were shattered, thieves were unsuccessful at removing their target. Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, officers were dispatched to 1100 A Street about a possible burglary. Officers arrived to find the front door to the location had been...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Homicide investigation underway in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Renton on Wednesday morning. Before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1500 block Southeast of 177th Place. When investigators arrived, they found a victim and are investigating a homicide. The investigation remains...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects

Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
COVINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Teenage girl recovering after getting shot while in her bed

ALGONA, Wash. - A 14-year-old girl is recovering after a car full of suspects opened fire on her Algona home, hitting her in the leg with a bullet. Algona Police say around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a group of people got out of a white KIA four-door sedan at a house on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue North.
ALGONA, WA
q13fox.com

At least 1 dead after early morning crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Tacoma early Friday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 7:00 a.m., officers responded to Pacific Ave. near Tacoma's South End neighborhood. Police closed down the street from 90th St. to 86th to investigate the...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Video captures moments leading up to Lakewood shooting, car crash

Lakewood Police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the shooting, showing four suspects getting out of a car and walking off-screen, before rushing back and speeding off.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING 5

Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
MARYSVILLE, WA

