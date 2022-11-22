Read full article on original website
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
q13fox.com
Road rage shooting suspect at-large, 11-year-old recovers from gunshot wound in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at another car in a fit of road rage, hitting an 11-year-old in the process on Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a car was driving near a Honda CRV when it fired multiple shots inside at 2:22 p.m. After realizing the child was hit, the driver sped to the nearest Tacoma Fire Station on S 38th St. and E McKinley Ave.
11-year-old injured in suspected road rage shooting on I-5 near Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — For the second time in the month of November, a child is victim from a shooting caused by road rage. It’s a problem both Washington State Patrol and the public feel is getting out of hand. An 11-year-old boy was injured in a suspected road...
q13fox.com
Detectives investigate deadly shooting, rollover crash in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that resulted in a rollover car crash in Everett Friday night. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), police responded to the intersection of Beverly Blvd. and 75th St. SE just after 7:40 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired. When...
Details emerge about man shot and killed in Southcenter parking garage
More details are emerging about a man who was shot and killed last week at Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila. Family and friends are rallying around the man’s wife, who was there when the shooting happened. Mary Wesolowicz told KIRO 7 her husband was selfless, always putting others first,...
q13fox.com
Police investigate Thanksgiving morning stabbing in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thanksgiving morning in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the victim called 911 at around 11:30 a.m. saying he was stabbed on 3rd Ave, between Blanchard St. and Virginia St. According to the victim, he...
At Least One Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tacoma early Friday morning. TheTacoma Police Department stated that the accident happened near Pacific Avenue, close to South End in Tacoma at around 7 a.m. Officers confirmed that at least one person died in the crash. The identity and condition of...
Doors to Tacoma building shattered in failed ATM burglary
TACOMA, Wash. — While the doors to a Tacoma building were shattered, thieves were unsuccessful at removing their target. Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, officers were dispatched to 1100 A Street about a possible burglary. Officers arrived to find the front door to the location had been...
q13fox.com
Court docs: Tacoma double homicide suspect may have been involved in a third deadly shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - The suspected shooter of a double homicide in Tacoma was arraigned on Wednesday in Pierce County Court. A judge set bail at $5 million for 28-year-old Paul Snider. Snider allegedly killed two men near 80th and Hosmer Street near Bass Pro Shop on Monday morning. "Now we...
q13fox.com
Homicide investigation underway in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Renton on Wednesday morning. Before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1500 block Southeast of 177th Place. When investigators arrived, they found a victim and are investigating a homicide. The investigation remains...
q13fox.com
'This is an ongoing problem in this area': Crews investigate arsons in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Crews are investigating a series of arsons that happened in Kent early Friday morning. According to Puget Sound Fire (PSF), crews responded to two separate fires in the 10400 block of SE 256 th St. at around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters say stacks and bales of cardboard were...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek help identifying suspect who hit 2 people, fled the scene near SeaTac
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a hit-and-run suspect who hit two people in SeaTac last week. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Nov. 15 at around 6:14 p.m., two people said they were hit by a truck near the corner of S 148th St. and 24th Ave. S.
q13fox.com
Investigators release picture of suspect car in deadly hit-and-run in Parkland
The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has released a photo of a deadly hit-and-run suspect's vehicle. The incident happened in Parkland, Washington. Anyone with information is urged to contact the PCSD or Crime Stoppers at the number at the end of the video.
Citizen rams car into robbery getaway vehicle; tries to stop suspects
Court documents have revealed new details about the string of robberies in South King County. More than 30 businesses have been hit within two weeks. It turns out a crash that happened in Covington following a robbery was because a good Samaritan tried to stop the suspects from getting away by ramming his own vehicle into the getaway car — but that was when the suspects turned a gun on him.
q13fox.com
Teenage girl recovering after getting shot while in her bed
ALGONA, Wash. - A 14-year-old girl is recovering after a car full of suspects opened fire on her Algona home, hitting her in the leg with a bullet. Algona Police say around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a group of people got out of a white KIA four-door sedan at a house on the 200 block of 2nd Avenue North.
q13fox.com
At least 1 dead after early morning crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Tacoma early Friday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 7:00 a.m., officers responded to Pacific Ave. near Tacoma's South End neighborhood. Police closed down the street from 90th St. to 86th to investigate the...
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Contain Blaze At Judd & Black Liquidation Center To Outbuilding
A Washington State Patrol Trooper reported he could see flames from the Trestle and when he arrived reported fire at the back of the building. Everett firefighters were able to knock the fire down and contain it to an attached building, keeping the fire from extending inside. At this time...
q13fox.com
‘Extremely disappointed’: Mother says deputies didn't investigate after her son died in hit-and-run
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) released a photo showing the make and model of a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run. A woman's 31-year-old son was killed in that crash, and over the weekend, she told FOX 13 that deputies were not investigating it.
q13fox.com
Video captures moments leading up to Lakewood shooting, car crash
Lakewood Police are looking for suspects after a shooting and crash Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video that captures the moments leading up to the shooting, showing four suspects getting out of a car and walking off-screen, before rushing back and speeding off.
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
rentonreporter.com
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead at Fairwood apartment complex
The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating a homicide in the Cascade-Fairwood area of southern Renton after a shooting on Nov. 23. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:45 a.m. after shots were heard in the area south of the Fairwood Gold and Country Club, according to KCSO.
