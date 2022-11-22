Read full article on original website
Lamborghini Countach Recalled Because Glass Engine Cover Could Fly Off
The Lamborghini Countach returned to the world as a modern V12 supercar in 2021 with customer deliveries getting underway earlier this year. But now those lucky US owners - all nine of them - will have to bring their cars to a Lamborghini dealer for a very important reason. The...
Porsche Needs 34 Hours To Apply The Rothman's Inspired Livery To A 911 Dakar
Car enthusiasts worldwide were pleasantly stunned by the all-new Porsche 911 Dakar's official reveal. This is partly due to the heritage "Roughroads" livery, which pays tribute to the Rothman's Porsche 953, which competed in the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally, among other fan-built Porsches. In case you're wondering why it says "Roughroads" and not "Rothman's," the latter was a famous cigarette sold elsewhere in the world.
The Fastest Lamborghinis Ever Produced
Over the years, Lamborghini has produced a plethora of wild supercars. From the Miura to the Diablo and now the Aventador, these flagships that have represented the pinnacle of the Italian brand's performance and design prowess always had two things in common - a V-12 engine and a rear mid-engine layout. Unsurprisingly, most of the cars on this list also follow this formula, but as a sign of the times, this list surprisingly consists of the brand's only second SUV in its history.
Chevy Impala 396 Found Rotting In Field
The Chevrolet Impala is one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the American automotive market. Like a beautiful dancer gracefully hopping across the street, these cars were quick, agile, and smooth. So it makes sense that the Impala would become one of the nation’s most iconic vehicles. This particular vehicle lived that legend with style and grace before eventually winding up where it stands today.
Cadillac CTS-V Burnout Ends With a Bang, With Smoke and Fluid Everywhere
Tiktok/2gsjakobThat cloud of smoke isn't from the tires.
Here’s A Ducati-inspired Harley-Davidson V-Rod Overdosed On NOS
It’s been five years since Harley-Davidson pulled the plug on its beastly V-Rod, but it’s still a popular canvas, with international reach, for mind-bending custom projects. A fitting example of this comes all the way from Poland-based Szajba’s Garage, which has put together a custom V-Rod inspired by the Ducati Panigale. Plus, it’s charged up with Nitrox to increase the crazy exponentially.
Ferrari Vision GT Supercar Teased For Gran Turismo 7
Ferrari and Gran Turismo have teased a new Vision GT supercar coming to the PlayStation game soon, and it will be revealed on Friday, 25 November, at the Gran Turismo Nations Cup World Finals. Simulated racing has become a big deal in recent years, and manufacturers are taking advantage of the creative freedoms offered by a world where physics and cost have no impact on your designs.
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Driven: 2022 Rolls-Royce Phantom Delivers Luxury Beyond Luxury
CarBuzz has been granted many opportunities to drive six-figure luxury cars, including several from Rolls-Royce. There is one model, however, that has eluded us... until now. At long last, we had the opportunity to drive (and be driven in) the 2022 Rolls-Royce Phantom, the ultimate flagship from the world's premier luxury coach builder. From an outsider's point of view, there isn't that large of a gap between the Phantom and other Rollers like the Ghost or Cullinan. But for those who know, the Phantom exists in a different league.
Last Hurrah Of America’s OG Cruiser - The Harley-Davidson Sportster
Harley-Davidson’s Sportster lineup has been in the company’s portfolio since 1957. However, the turning point came in 1986 when the American MoCo employed the game-changing Evolution engine that ran quieter, smoother, and more reliably than the previous Ironhead mill. Since then, the Evolution engine has undergone various fine-tuning but has remained largely unchanged, making it an iconic part of Harley’s heritage. But as every good thing ends, the company has finally built its last Evolution-powered Sportster, ending a marvelous and successful 36-year-long run.
Presenting The $1.3 Million Praga Bohema Track-Ready Supercar
Praga is a 115-year-old Czech company that typically builds go-karts, race cars, and even airplanes. But now, it's getting into the track-focused, street-legal supercar business. Introducing the Praga Bohema, a nearly $1.3 million supercar that was teased earlier this month. But today is the real deal, so let's get cracking.
Off-Road 911 Comparison: 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Vs. 1984 911 RS/SC 4x4
The highly-anticipated 911 Dakar finally made its debut, and we're both joyful and sad. We're happy because it's everything we hoped for. The 2023 Dakar is powered by the turbocharged flat-six engine found in the Carrera GTS, mated to an eight-speed PDK transmission. Power is delivered to an all-wheel-drive system, and Porsche went through the trouble of designing new driving modes and launch control for loose surfaces. On the downside, it will be a limited-production car and not part of the 911 range. This immediately increases the value of the Dakar, which means the owners will be less inclined to drive them sideways down a soggy gravel road.
Pre-Production Ford Bronco Transformed Into Matching Support Trailer
We're all aware of what happens to pre-production cars. Once they've outlived their usefulness, it's off to the crusher. But it seems Ford has come up with a more useful way of using these vehicles. Instead of destroying a pre-production Bronco, Darin Spreadbury created a trailer out of the in-demand...
Watch And Hear The Super-Rare Ferrari F12 N-Largo Imitate An F1 Car On The Autobahn
The Ferrari F12 N-Largo is a modified version of the F12berlinetta that has been enhanced to produce 770 horsepower, and in this video from AutoTopNL, we can watch and hear each of those ponies put to work. The 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 was wrung out on the German autobahn, where it tried to get as close to its top speed of 217 mph, but due to the traffic on the stretch of motorway, the driver struggled to get a clean run in. That's actually a good thing, as we get to hear raucous downshifts and more high-rpm screams each time the car has to slow down and accelerate again. Check out the video below, and if you're using headphones, beware - the F12 N-Largo's exhaust note is anything but subdued.
Does Wheel Size Matter?
Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
Sony Honda EV Will Use Playstation 5 And Movies To Beat Tesla
In addition to fleshing out its own EV lineup with cars like the Honda e:Ny1, the brand has been working jointly with Sony to build electric vehicles. The pair plan to arrive in the US market by 2025, and to get into that oh-so-saturated new EV market, Sony is bringing the PS5 into its new EV to entice buyers. We should also note that 2025 is a year earlier than the 2026 projection we heard a month ago.
Spy Shots Show Mercedes-Benz CLE Convertible Will Be A Baby SL
Our automotive paparazzi recently snapped a new round of Mercedes-Benz CLE Convertible photos. The car is covered in the obligatory camouflage in these photographs, but Mercedes has removed most of the tacked-on body panels meant to disguise the final design. With the additional cladding removed, we can see that the...
Tesla Currently Has 1.5 Million Cybertruck Pre-Orders
According to a crowdsourced reservation tracker, the Tesla Cybertruck has amassed an incredible 1.5 million pre-orders. That's an astonishing amount and highlights just how much interest the buying public has in Musk's controversially-styled pickup truck. After countless delays and endless excuses, the infamous EV is finally heading in the right...
Kia Has A Problem With Its Unreadable New Logo
It's been almost two years since Kia underwent a rebranding exercise and revealed a new logo, but it seems that this new logo is confusing thousands of potential customers. Many are misreading "Kia" as "KN" and searching for the latter online, simply because the word isn't nearly as legible as it once was.
Ford's Genius Tilting Steering Wheel Doubles As Mini Desk
Ford UK's new electric commercial van, the E-Tourneo Custom, was recently revealed and we couldn't help but notice its completely bizarre steering wheel setup. This new tilting steering wheel design can fold out and transform into a table. It also doubles up as a device holder for laptops and tablets, making logistical work less of a complicated matter.
