ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

Berlin film fest gives Spielberg lifetime achievement award

WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dt8pt_0jJqQTNu00

BERLIN — (AP) — Steven Spielberg will be honored for his life's work at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

Festival organizers said Tuesday that the 75-year-old American director, producer and screenwriter will be awarded an honorary Golden Bear, the annual event's top prize, for a body of work that comprises more than 100 movies and series.

The multiple Oscar winner's work “is unique in the history of international cinema of the past 60 years for its immense variety,” the festival said.

Spielberg's productions have included everything from “E.T." to “Schindler's List.” The Berlin festival will screen his latest film, “The Fabelmans."

“With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams," festival co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

"Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, his movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled."

The Berlin event, the first of the year's major European film festivals, will run from Feb. 16 to 26.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85

Freddie Roman, a Borscht Belt staple whose comedy was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs, has died at 85. He had a heart attack this morning in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter said. Roman had a long career in comedy, a reliable old-time joke-teller who worked countless rooms in Las Vegas and other big cities. He was also part of frequent Comedy Central roasts, taking a few wacks at the likes of Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner and Chevy Chase, among others. Roman grew up in New York...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
102K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy