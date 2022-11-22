ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOKV

Mali govt bans aid groups receiving funds from France

By BABA AHMED
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — Mali's government has announced a ban on aid groups that are funded by France, the latest attempt by the coup leader in charge to distance the West African country from its one-time colonizer and former ally in the fight against Islamic extremism.

In a statement read late Monday on national television, the government said the decision was effective immediately and would apply not only to French non-governmental organizations but also those receiving “material or technical support from France.”

The move immediately raised fears for the hundreds of thousands of Malians currently receiving aid. The number of banned organizations is not yet clear but is believed to affect dozens including many Malian associations. They include groups providing emergency food aid and medical services, as well as those helping with water supply and agricultural issues.

Sekou Ahmed Diallo, a member of a Malian collective of non-governmental organizations, said members would soon propose “a diplomatic solution” to the government.

“I think that France has not been totally correct in its positions in Mali, but we must not take extremist positions, because there are areas where the state is absent and only NGOs are coming to support vulnerable populations,” Diallo told The Associated Press.

The announcement came only days after the French government announced it was suspending aid to Mali. However, France still planned to provide humanitarian aid through NGOS until Monday's announcement.

The French foreign ministry said in a written statement that Paris regrets the decision “that unfortunately is to the detriment of the Malian population.” Since 2013, France had been providing a total of 100 million euros each year in assistance.

Mali's coup leader Col. Assimi Goita has faced growing international isolation after he seized power two years ago and then failed to meet an international deadline for organizing a new democratic election.

The U.K. recently announced it would be withdrawing its 300 peacekeepers from Mali, saying the country’s growing reliance on Russian mercenaries is undermining stability.

France, the one-time colonial power that had fought Islamic extremism for nine years in Mali, completed its troop withdrawal from the country earlier this year.

___

Associated Press writer Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Lionel Messi was almost in tears as he grabbed and shook his jersey in front of Argentina’s celebrating fans, then blew a kiss and looked to the sky. With one of the most important goals of his career, Messi led Argentina to...
The Associated Press

Belarus' top diplomat, ally to president, dies at 64

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, a longtime associate of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, has died at age 64. Belarusian authorities didn’t name the cause of death. Makei wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Prior to becoming foreign minister in 2012, Makei served as Lukashenko’s chief of staff and earlier had worked as presidential adviser. Lukashenko offered his condolences to Makei’s family, according to the presidential office.
The Associated Press

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a Stalin-era famine and sought to ensure that Russia’s war in Ukraine doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. A line of trucks, vans and cars, some towing trailers or ferrying out pets and other belongings, stretched a kilometer or more on the outskirts of the city of Kherson. Days of intensive shelling by Russian forces prompted a bittersweet exodus: Many civilians were happy that their city had been won back, but lamented that they couldn’t stay.
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
102K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy