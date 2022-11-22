ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Taller than 2 stories! Is it NOLA’s tallest Christmas tree?

By Wild Bill Wood
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RSS5J_0jJqQKgb00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — It’s 22 feet tall — so tall, they had to cut it down to 19 1/2 feet to get it to fit under the second-floor chandelier that hangs above it.

The 25-year-old Christmas tree arrived early Tuesday (Nov. 22) at The Windsor Court hotel in New Orleans for a yearly tradition.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is talking with Isabella Marciante from The Windsor Court and Stephen Sonnier from Dunn and Sonnier Antiques, Florals and Gift s, who is overseeing the decorating of the tree. That puts him in charge of the 22,000 lights that find their place on what could be the biggest Christmas tree in NOLA.

