1 dead, firefighter injured in Logan Square ‘hoarder’ fire
CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department battled a deadly “hoarder” fire in Logan Square on Tuesday morning.
At around 5:50 a.m., CFD responded to the 1800 block of North Sawyer.
Chicago fire said one person died as a result and a firefighter suffered a minor injury after accidently falling off a ladder.
Chicago fire said the house was in “hoarder conditions” and the man who died was approximately in his 70s.Neighbors save 2 kids from fatal house fire in Hanover Park
“It’s hard to do a search when the conditions are like that,” a fire chief said.
The fire remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 0