ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1 dead, firefighter injured in Logan Square ‘hoarder’ fire

By Andy Koval, Erik Runge
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r87x4_0jJqQ3lV00

CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department battled a deadly “hoarder” fire in Logan Square on Tuesday morning.

At around 5:50 a.m., CFD responded to the 1800 block of North Sawyer.

Chicago fire said one person died as a result and a firefighter suffered a minor injury after accidently falling off a ladder.

Chicago fire said the house was in “hoarder conditions” and the man who died was approximately in his 70s.

Neighbors save 2 kids from fatal house fire in Hanover Park

“It’s hard to do a search when the conditions are like that,” a fire chief said.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering

CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 shot, 1 killed in drive by shooting near Vet’s Park

CHICAGO — A woman is dead and a 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after a drive by shooting near the Vet’s Park neighborhood Friday evening. According to police, a black SUV pulled up on a 41-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy who were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Black Friday shoppers flood Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — By Friday afternoon, traffic heading into the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora was at nearly a standstill. By nightfall, the crowds hadn’t dwindled much. Cars without spaces parked along the side of the road.  “We actually had to go all the way in the back parking lot, like in the boonies, and […]
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Thanksgiving Day shooting on South Side leaves two wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were wounded in the late afternoon Thanksgiving Day in the South Side’s Brainerd neighborhood. At 4:44 pm, the men – ages 27 and 31 – were shot in the 9000 block of South Racine Avenue, police said. The younger man was...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 women found dead after house fire on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — Two women are dead after a house fire Tuesday in West Englewood, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was reported in the 7200 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to the fire department. This is on the city’s South Side. In a tweet, the fire department said two women were found […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 57, accidentally shoots self in knee on North Side

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man accidentally discharged a firearm and shot himself in the knee in the city’s Goose Island neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police. Police said that the man was at the 1200 block of North Larrabee Street around 8:40 p.m. when he accidentally discharged a firearm, shooting himself in the left knee. He […]
CHICAGO, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 man dead, 2 injured, in Waukegan mall parking-lot shooting

WAUKEGAN, Ill. —  One man is dead and two others are injured in a shooting that took place in a Waukegan mall parking lot Wednesday night. Waukegan police responded to a shooting that took place at the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road around 6:20 p.m. where upon arrival, three men were found shot. […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

House explosion kills woman in Northwest Indiana

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. —  A woman was killed in a house explosion in New Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The woman was found dead in the home just before noon and has not yet been identified by police. Police are still investigating as to what caused the fire but reports say it could have been a […]
NEW CHICAGO, IN
WGN News

WGN News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy