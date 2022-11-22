ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Clergy urge federal probe into Tarrant Jail death after Star-Telegram investigation

By Nichole Manna
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmdQU_0jJqQ10300

Nearly two dozen clergy are urging Tarrant County commissioners to seek a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the death of Robert Miller, who died in 2019 after being pepper-sprayed three times in the county jail.

A Star-Telegram investigation in October cast doubt on the county medical examiner’s findings that Miller, 38, died of natural causes from a sickle cell crisis. A review of medical records and interviews with sickle cell experts found that Miller almost certainly didn’t have the disease. The newspaper uncovered evidence that suggests Miller may have died as a consequence to how he was treated in jail.

After the story published, county leaders said they would enlist an outside medical examiner to review Miller’s autopsy results. Commissioner Roy Brooks said that the review would determine “what the next courses of action are.” On Tuesday, County Judge Glen Whitley said commissioners will vote on a contract to hire the third-party examiner during their next meeting on Dec. 6.

The clergy are pushing for action sooner.

Their letter, signed by 23 members of the Circle of Clergy , was sent to county commissioners on Monday, according to Ryon Price, Broadway Baptist Church’s senior pastor.

“We write to you as members of the Circle of Clergy, an interfaith collaboration working for racial justice and unity in Fort Worth and beyond,” the letter starts. “Having read the recent Star-Telegram reporting of Nichole Manna, we are deeply troubled over the circumstances of the 2019 in-custody death of Mr. Robert Miller and call upon the County to request a Department of Justice investigation of the death in the Tarrant County Jail and its initial review by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner and the Texas Rangers.”

The letter points to several questions raised by the Star-Telegram that an external investigation could answer, including when jail staff sought medical attention for Miller, why an initial report failed to mention he was pepper-sprayed multiple times, and why the call to medics was put out as a possible drug overdose.

“The Star-Telegram article suggests Mr. Miller’s civil and human rights may have been violated and that criminal negligence could be culpable in both his death and the subsequent review of his death,” the letter says. “Given these grave considerations, an independent DOJ review is both appropriate and necessary.”

Sheriff’s officers had pepper-sprayed Miller, who was homeless and suffered from mental illness, at least three times at close range while he was being booked. He was found unconscious and face-down in his cell 38 minutes later.

The Star-Telegram consulted with outside experts in medicine, pathology and sickle cell anemia who said Miller almost certainly did not have the blood disease.

Star-Telegram’s investigation

In reviewing the case, the Star-Telegram obtained jail witness statements, Miller’s hospital records and other documents that were part of an internal Texas Rangers report. The medical experts consulted by the Star-Telegram said it would be nearly impossible for an adult to have sickle cell anemia and not know it. Miller’s wife and father confirmed that he was not afflicted with the disease.

Hannah Lichtsinn, an internal medicine doctor and sickle cell expert in Minnesota, is one of the experts who reviewed Miller’s hospital records. Lichtsinn said the doctors at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth tested Miller’s blood and noted his red blood cells were healthy, not anemic where they could deprive him of oxygen.

“I can tell you his kidneys were healthy until he had his cardiac arrest,” Lichtsinn said, describing her observations from the hospital records. “I can tell you that his blood counts were pretty normal until he had his cardiac arrest, and so was his liver. I can tell you that he wasn’t on drugs. And I can tell you he didn’t have sickle cell anemia.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISSrM_0jJqQ10300
Willie Miller looks through photo albums for photographs of his son, Robert Miller, in his Fort Worth home in July. Miller said his son was never diagnosed with sickle cell anemia, the cause of death listed on his autopsy report. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

The newspaper’s findings also question the thoroughness of Texas Ranger Trace McDonald’s investigation into Miller’s death, which was closed when the autopsy report found natural causes. Records don’t indicate whether McDonald discussed Miller’s condition with JPS Hospital, where Miller was treated and died. McDonald’s report also contained inconsistencies between the jailers’ accounts of what led to the pepper-spraying.

How Miller ended up in jail

Fort Worth police arrested Miller on July 31, 2019, after someone complained about a panhandler.

The officers discovered that Miller had years-old misdemeanor warrants related to his homelessness and intended to take him to a city jail, where he likely would have been cited and released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380fwU_0jJqQ10300
Sheriff’s Sgt. Sheldon Kelsey’s statement about pepper-spraying Robert Miller in jail. Texas Ranger

But Miller grew angry when the officers wouldn’t allow him to clean up his camp. He repeatedly kicked a patrol car door and said he hated the police. An officer got an estimate from the city’s body shop on the damaged door that was $1 over the threshold to charge Miller with a higher misdemeanor and book him in the Tarrant County Jail.

He was pepper-sprayed during the intake process and complained to a nurse that he couldn’t breathe. He went into cardiac arrest shortly after.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to answer questions about the Star-Telegram’s investigation. The Medical Examiner’s Office and the Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Texas Rangers, also declined to comment.

Comments / 4

terry cornstubble
4d ago

it really don't matter if he overdosed or not the sheriff department and medical examiner lied bout the cause of death but then again we are talking about a medical examiner who was listing causes of death to people that died from other reasons as COVID-19 like a friend of mine that's father in law died from a heart attack and wasn't infected with COVID-19 or has the vaccine shot or boosters

Reply
2
Related
CBS DFW

Texas Rangers investigating after McKinney police shoot & kill man

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officers shot and killed a man in McKinney this afternoon after, police claim, he threatened his mother with an axe and tried to flee.McKinney police said that at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Dr. A woman called 911 and reported that her 30-year-old son had threatened her while holding an axe, but that she was able to get away safely.A spokesperson for the department claimed that after police arrived at the Magnolia Ranch apartment, they began chasing the man on foot "and at some point, shots were fired by the officer." The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.It was not clear what prompted the officer to shoot and kill the man. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas District 7 Plagued by Violent Homicides & Assaults

As previously reported in The Dallas Express, violent crime was on the rise last month in City Councilman Adam Bazaldua’s district in South Dallas. District 7 saw a significant uptick in Homicides, Robberies, and Assaults year-over-year in October under Bazaldua’s watch. Even though he was not named Crime Boss of the Month this go around, the councilman’s district has been suffering at the hands of violent criminals for too long.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man driven to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after possible drive-by shooting, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking into a possible drive-by shooting that injured a man and damaged multiple homes late Friday night. At about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers were responding to reports of shots fired near the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue, close to JPS Hospital. Police were also told that a man was taken to that hospital by a personal vehicle.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox44news.com

Three arrested in narcotics trafficking operation

BOSQUE COUNTY / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Narcotics Enforcement Team has concluded a month-long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation based in Hill County. Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said that at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, investigators converged on an active narcotics transaction in...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
buffalonynews.net

The Gomez Detective Agency Is The Leading Insured & Licensed Agency That Provides Professionalism, Anonymity And Trust

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Private investigators can be used in a variety of situations to find out information that would otherwise stay hidden. Hiring a private investigator can help put your mind at ease and they can help you in circumstances where you wouldn't know where to start. The need for knowledge about certain subjects often demands someone that is experienced in how to attain the information necessary.
blackchronicle.com

More details released on organized crime ring busted by police

GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two males, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with partaking in organized prison exercise. The suspects are suspected in a number of burglaries spanning throughout a...
GARLAND, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

Burglary Suspects in Fatal Police Chase Crash

The suspects in last weekend’s police pursuit that culminated in a deadly accident are linked to a series of burglaries in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas. Garland police said the suspect car was linked to burglaries in eight Texas locations, including Dallas, Arlington, and Mesquite, on the night of the chase.
MESQUITE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Officer Fired After Allegedly Assaulting Another Officer

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired one of his officers after an incident in an Uber on November 18. Officer Anthony Heims was arrested by fellow Dallas Police Department officers and charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release. Heims allegedly pointed a gun at another off-duty officer in the front seat of an Uber they were sharing.
DALLAS, TX
azlenews.net

Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
AZLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Parent Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Gun to School

Police arrested a woman on an Arlington ISD campus Thursday afternoon when she allegedly showed up with a gun after hearing her child was involved in a fight with other students. The incident occurred at Arlington Martin High School in South Arlington, where a fight had erupted among a group...
ARLINGTON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
16K+
Followers
506
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy