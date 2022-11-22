One person has died following Monday crash in Horry County

One person has died after a two vehicle crash Monday morning in Horry County, according to a highway official.

A GMC Yukon and a commercial truck were traveling eastbound on Secondary 66 when the GMC ran into the back of the truck, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal David Jones.

The wreck happened near Highway 905 at 10:55 a.m.

The driver of the GMC was taken to the hospital, but the front seat passenger was dead at the scene of the crash. That person’s name has not been released.

The truck driver was not injured. The crash is under investigation.