GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.
The Best Target Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals 2022
Save big on Apple AirPods, a Vitamix blender, Theragun massage gun and other top-rated items.
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
This incredible LG 65-inch OLED TV Black Friday deal won’t last
The 2022 Black Friday deals are officially off to the races today. That means today’s the day is when you’ll see the best prices on electronics before 2023 rolls around, so if you or someone on your “nice list” is in need of a new television, the time to buy is right now. One of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen today is this whopping $600 discount on the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K smart TV, letting you grab it for just $1,300.
Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
You can buy a laptop for $99 for Black Friday, but it’s selling fast
Thanks to the awesome Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now, you can save big on a basic but useful laptop. Normally priced at $229, you can buy a Gateway 14.1-inch ultra-slim notebook for only $99. A considerable saving of $130, the laptop is well suited for anyone who’s on a tight budget such as a student or someone that just needs a laptop for occasional use. Selling fast, you’ll need to be quick to snag this bargain. We’ve taken a look at why it’s worth it.
This RTX-3080 gaming laptop is one of the smartest possible Cyber Monday purchases
That older CPU is more than compensated for here.
We almost can't believe this gaming PC comes with an RTX 3080 and 3TB of storage for $1,499
The Auros Model X is a powerful bundle with a not-so-big price tag.
Get Peacock Premium for $12 for a Year in This Black Friday Sale (Save $48)
NBC's answer to Paramount Plus, Peacock, is offering a Black Friday deal of 12 months of its premium tier for $12. The service usually costs $5 a month. That means you can watch all 64 games of the 2022 World Cup live -- in Spanish -- plus Sunday night football games and the entire Peacock library for just a fraction of the yearly cost.
Stop what you’re doing and shop this Ring doorbell Black Friday deal right now
You can’t put a price on your home’s security, but you can enjoy discounts along the way by buying the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell from the Best Buy Black Friday deals. The device is more affordable at just $60, following a $40 discount to its original price of $100, but we’re not sure how long this lowered price will last. The offer may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so it’s highly recommended to finalize your purchase as soon as possible.
The best 12.9-inch iPad Pro Black Friday deal we found is still available
It’s just been a month since the 2022 release of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so we weren’t expecting it to appear in this year’s Black Friday tablet deals. To our surprise, the tablet’s Wi-Fi, 128GB version is in the Amazon Black Friday deals with a $100 discount, which brings the device’s price down to $999 from its original price of $1,099. Here’s another surprise — Black Friday is over, but the offer is still online. We’re not sure how much time remains for you to take advantage of it, let alone if it will appear in the upcoming Cyber Monday deals, so don’t waste this opportunity.
This Black Friday 1TB SSD deal is almost too cheap not to buy
For $50, this capable 1TB SanDisk Plus SSD is a great option to replace an old hard drive
Should you buy an iPad on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?
Black Friday iPad deals tend to be worth paying attention to, but how do you know if you should buy then or wait until Cyber Monday? It’s a tough decision to make which is why we’re here to help you understand what to do. Read on while we take you through everything.
Two for one! Buy a Galaxy S22 for Black Friday, get a free smartwatch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The smallest of the S22 series has been the old one out for so much of this year when it comes to deals, so it should be no surprise that the discounts on it vary dramatically between retailers. If you grab it at Amazon, the black is $553 while the other colors are around $675, whereas Best Buy has a flat $100 off all colors.Then Samsung only has $75 off, but enhanced trade-in can get it down to $225 and you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for free with purchase.
Walmart Black Friday deals: Laptops, TVs, and more
Though Black Friday is over for another year, some of the best Black Friday deals are sticking around! We’ve hunted down the best Walmart Black Friday deals for you, saving you time and money on everything from AirPods to gaming laptops and TVs. Whatever you’re looking for — and whatever your budget — there’s something for everyone on this list. Keep reading for the best Walmart Black Friday deals available right now, but remember, if you see something you like, snap it up now, as it may not be around later.
7 video game hidden gems to pick up this Black Friday
From Elden Ring to God of War Ragnarok, 2022 has been full of amazing high-profile games. Still, there are plenty of other cool games that flew under the radar as they came out early in the year or are a bit more niche than your standard AAA game. Despite that, these titles contain some of the most entertaining gaming moments of the year. Many of these titles got deep discounts during Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and are worth giving a look if you want to try more 2022 games before the end of the year. From OlliOlli World to Fir Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, these are some 2022 video games you should pick up this Black Friday.
These are the best PS5 game Black Friday deals to shop today
As someone who collects physical games, I love Black Friday. It’s an easy way to boost my gaming library by picking up a batch of games at a discount. This year’s sales extravaganza is an especially exciting one in that regard. Last year, we were only one year out from the PlayStation 5, so Sony was a little more careful about its discounts considering how light its library of big console exclusives was at that point. With a more robust PS5 library in 2022, Sony seems much more generous about slashing prices this year.
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
AirPods Pro still at their lowest-ever price following Black Friday
If you’ve been looking forward to Apple Black Friday deals, the good news is that some of them remain even after the end of the shopping holiday. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are still $49 off on Amazon, dropping them to a historic low of $200 from the typical price of $249. To take advantage of this rare opportunity, be sure to slam them in your cart now, as most Black Friday deals of the same caliber are beginning to disappear, and we’re not sure if the wireless earbuds will be this cheap on the upcoming Cyber Monday deals. Or, scroll on down for a moment to look at why the Pros are so professional.
