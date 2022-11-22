ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions' 2023 Mock Draft: Defense Adds Weapons

By John Maakaron
 4 days ago

Detroit Lions find two players on defense in latest 2023 mock draft.

The Detroit Lions ' defense has started to execute at a much higher level during the team's three-game winning streak.

Forcing seven turnovers over the past three weeks has given the offense extra possessions, which has often resulted in touchdown drives.

As the team continues its rebuilding efforts, adding impactful defensive talent will prove immense for the team's young roster and coaching staff.

In the latest Draft Network mock draft, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes is selecting at No. 6 overall (via the Rams) and at No. 13 overall.

With the No. 6 pick overall, the team added Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

"The Lions hit with their 2022 addition to the defensive front in Aidan Hutchinson , but he’s going to need some more help for this Lions’ defense to turn things around," writer Kyle Crabbs explained. "How about a freakish hybrid player that could play all over the front to pair with Hutchinson and help carve out a clear identity for the Lions up front, much like they already have on offense?"

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

With the second of two first-round picks, Detroit will again look to bolster its secondary, by drafting Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

As Crabbs pens, "The Lions already snagged an interior defender earlier in this NFL mock draft with Carter, but now they get a chance to grab an elite athlete on the perimeter to help this defense out. Joey Porter Jr. has the length, physicality, and man cover skills to pair with Jeff Okudah to give the Lions a duo on the back end to go with their new duo on the front end."

