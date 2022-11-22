Amprius Technologies Appoints Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati’s Siyu Jiang to Vice President of Legal Affairs

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--

Amprius Technologies, Inc., (“Amprius”), (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Nanowire Anode Platform, today announced the appointment of Siyu Jiang as its Vice President of Legal Affairs. Jiang will be a critical part of the executive team working on corporate governance, contracts, securities laws, and various legal affairs relevant to the company.

“We are excited to bring Siyu onto the team to expand our leadership bench,” said Dr. Kang Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Amprius. “She brings a breadth of expertise having served as counsel to both private and public companies, which aligns well with our recent transition, and she will be integral to our growth and mission of enabling the future of electric mobility.”

In her most recent role as Senior Corporate Associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati, Jiang was part of the team that advised Amprius over the last several years on corporate governance and transactional matters.

“Amprius is at the forefront of advancing electric mobility, and I am excited to officially join the team as we continue to grow and strengthen the company,” said Jiang. “There are also new legal aspects to navigate as a public entity, and we have the tremendous opportunity now to implement strategies and structures within the organization that promote its growth.”

Jiang brings more than a decade of experience in the legal industry to Amprius. For seven years, she was an associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati, counseling both public and private companies on corporate and transactional legal proceedings. Prior to that, she was an associate at Davis Polk and Wardell, serving as counsel for various public offerings and capital markets deals. She received her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School, graduating cum laude.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries producing the industry’s highest energy density cells. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see our LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

