Mount Holly, NJ

GrowGeneration Announces 60th Location, Mount Holly, New Jersey Store Opening

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or “the Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced the opening of the Company’s newest store in Mount Holly, New Jersey on November 21, 2022.

The Mount Holly location represents the Company’s 60th store and officially expands operations into 16 states. The new store is 7,700 square feet and will include vertical farming demonstrations and educational support for growers to build and maintain state-of-the-art grow operations to maximize their yields.

Darren Lampert, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GrowGen said, “We are excited to open our first store in New Jersey and increase our reach and operations into a fast-growing and strategically important market. We expect New Jersey to be highly active in the coming years, with a strong medical patient base, over 800 conditional licenses that have been issued, microenterprise and social equity licenses, as well as a pending law to allow for home cultivation.”

Mr. Lampert continued, “As we expand our footprint in the Northeastern United States, we are excited to continue our efforts in cooperation with Harvest 360 to support our national program with education and training for Social Equity License holders. The program focuses on delivering top-notch support and solutions to operators and their communities. To date, we have 30 holders of micro licenses who are active in the program within the New York and New Jersey markets.”

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 60 stores across 16 states, which include 22 locations in California, 6 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 4 locations in Oregon, 3 locations in Washington, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Florida, 1 location in Massachusetts, 1 location in Mississippi, 1 location in Missouri, 1 location in New Jersey, 1 location in New Mexico, 1 location in Rhode Island, and 1 location in Virginia. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

