Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Offered on More Than 2,000 Xbox and PC Games at Newegg

 4 days ago
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, announced today that more than 2,000 digital Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC games are now available at reduced prices through Newegg’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005292/en/

Izzy Ramzan plays a game on Xbox Series X. (credit: Newegg)

Find all of Newegg’s digital game deals at https://newegg.io/bfgames

Deals are available for a variety of game genres, including first-person shooters, action games, sports games, role-playing games and family games.

Newegg’s deals include acclaimed titles currently nominated for awards:

“We worked with our game publisher partners to offer the best games at low prices to excite our customers,” said Kevin Lin, Director of Product Management for Newegg. “Black Friday shopping is often focused on trying to find a new gaming PC or console and then pursuing the games that best show off the graphics and performance. Customers can find a wide variety of great digital Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC games available through Newegg’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for a limited time.”

PC and Xbox game deals and availability dates include:

PC

  • PC Game Pass 3 Month Subscription with Injustice 2 Digital CodeCombo: Nov. 22-Dec. 31, 2022
  • Gotham Knights – PC Online Game Code : Nov. 22-Dec. 4
  • LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition Online Game Code – Nov. 22-Dec. 4
  • Back 4 Blood : Ultimate Edition PC Online Game Code – Nov. 22-Dec. 4

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 24-Dec. 4
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 24-Dec. 4
  • FIFA 23 – Standard Edition Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 24-26
  • FIFA 23 – Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S Digital Code – Nov. 24-26
  • FIFA 23 – Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 24-26
  • NBA 2K23 – Xbox Series X|S Digital Code – Nov. 24-30
  • Madden NFL 23 – Standard Edition Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 24-26
  • Madden NFL 23 – Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S Digital Code – Nov. 24-26
  • PGA Tour 2K23 – Deluxe Edition Xbox X|S Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 22-30
  • Forza Horizon 5 – Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Windows 10 Digital Code – Nov. 22-28
  • Forza Horizon 5 – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Windows 10 Digital Code – Nov. 22-28
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – Ultimate Edition Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 22-30
  • Grand Theft Auto V – Premium Edition Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 22-30
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 22-30
  • Call of Duty : Modern Warfare Digital Standard Edition Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 22-29
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One Digital Code Xbox Series X|S Compatible – Nov. 22-29
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction – Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 22-30
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction – Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 22-30
  • Far Cry 6 – Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 22-30
  • It Takes Two – Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Digital Code – Nov. 24-26

Deals are subject to change and are available while supplies last.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg Commerce, Inc. (“Company”) believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company’s SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

