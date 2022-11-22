ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Everbridge to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CqvD_0jJqPdE500

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022--

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005509/en/

Everbridge to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

  • Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference . The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 3 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) in Scottsdale, Arizona.
  • 6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit . The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Live webcasts, as well as the replays, of the fireside chats will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.everbridge.com/.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks, product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 6,400 customers in 76 countries rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005509/en/

CONTACT: Investors:

Nandan Amladi

Investor Relations

nandan.amladi@everbridge.com

617-665-7197Media:

Jeff Young

Media Relations

jeff.young@everbridge.com

781-859-4116

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT LAW ENFORCEMENT/EMERGENCY SERVICES SECURITY TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS SOFTWARE HOMELAND SECURITY

SOURCE: Everbridge, Inc.

PUB: 11/22/2022 08:35 AM/DISC: 11/22/2022 08:36 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

NEW YORK (AP) — The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potentially billions of dollars likely missing from the company’s coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by FTX, which hired the cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11. The biggest worry for many of FTX’s customers is they’ll never see their money again. FTX failed because its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his lieutenants used customer assets to make bets in FTX’s closely related trading firm, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried was reportedly looking for upwards of $8 billion from new investors to repair the company’s balance sheet. Bankman-Fried “proved that there is no such thing as a ‘safe’ conflict of interest,” BitGo CEO Mike Belshe said in an email.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
579K+
Post
618M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy