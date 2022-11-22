Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa owned candy shop celebrates global success of cotton candy sales
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — For decades, Chocolate Storybook in West Des Moines has been a one-stop shop to satisfy your sweet tooth. Now decked out with holiday sweets, you can find just about anything — from peppermint bark to assorted candies. But in one corner of the...
KCCI.com
Grabbing last-minute groceries in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The day before Thanksgiving, there is often still grocery shopping that needs to be done. At the Fareway Grocery store on Fleur Drive Wednesday morning, there were many people getting some last-minute odds and ends for their Thanksgiving Day meals. "Still need to get potatoes...
A Friendly Reminder To Iowa Shoppers This Holiday Season
I firmly believe that everyone should work in the retail or food service industry at some point in their life. I think it gives you a greater appreciation for the people who do those jobs, which, in turn, makes you a little bit kinder. I spent my first year in...
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
Holiday Meal Essentials Being Given Away in Eastern Iowa
This isn't the first time this week we've heard of an Iowa organization helping families in need this holiday season. Five days ago we learned about the Iowa Giving Crew that prepared for weeks as they are distributing 1,200 meals to Iowans for Thanksgiving. Here's another Iowa organization giving back for the holidays this year.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Iowa
A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular retail chain TJ Maxx opened its newest Iowa store location in Spencer.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
KCCI.com
Iowa Charity is busier than it's ever been ahead of holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa charity says it served a record number of Iowa families in 2022, and the need continues to soar. The Freestore, located in Des Moines, supplies families with furniture and household items. "We are in the business of helping families start over, and all...
ottumwaradio.com
Date Announced for Oskaloosa Christmas Parade
Oskaloosa Main Street’s 35th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 3rd in downtown Oskaloosa at 7:00 PM. Main Street Director, Amy Brainard encourages visitors to “make a day of it by shopping local, dining local, and supporting local. The lights will go on at...
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event
These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
Iowans welcome lower gas prices
KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
kiwaradio.com
Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa
Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
KCCI.com
Building boom in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Bernadette White says she is happy with all the construction and plans for the city of Waukee. She lives near construction-heavy Grand Prairie Parkway and Alice's Road. "I'm excited," said Bernadette White, Waukee resident. White says she moved to the area about a year ago because...
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3