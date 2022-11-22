ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

KCCI.com

Grabbing last-minute groceries in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The day before Thanksgiving, there is often still grocery shopping that needs to be done. At the Fareway Grocery store on Fleur Drive Wednesday morning, there were many people getting some last-minute odds and ends for their Thanksgiving Day meals. "Still need to get potatoes...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves

AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven

With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Holiday Meal Essentials Being Given Away in Eastern Iowa

This isn't the first time this week we've heard of an Iowa organization helping families in need this holiday season. Five days ago we learned about the Iowa Giving Crew that prepared for weeks as they are distributing 1,200 meals to Iowans for Thanksgiving. Here's another Iowa organization giving back for the holidays this year.
IOWA CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa

Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
SHELDON, IA
Hot 104.7

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
MALLARD, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Charity is busier than it's ever been ahead of holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa charity says it served a record number of Iowa families in 2022, and the need continues to soar. The Freestore, located in Des Moines, supplies families with furniture and household items. "We are in the business of helping families start over, and all...
DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Date Announced for Oskaloosa Christmas Parade

Oskaloosa Main Street’s 35th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 3rd in downtown Oskaloosa at 7:00 PM. Main Street Director, Amy Brainard encourages visitors to “make a day of it by shopping local, dining local, and supporting local. The lights will go on at...
OSKALOOSA, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House

The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Walk Through a Christmas Wonderland at an Awesome Iowa Event

These past few weeks, we've told you about some of the best and biggest holiday light displays here in Iowa. There's Jolly Holiday Lights at Adventureland, the Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights, Holiday Lights at the Lake in Coralville, and Christmas Acres in Le Mars. Another one you may want to check out this holiday season is over in Ames!
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: McGrath Auto

TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Iowans welcome lower gas prices

KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
KNOXVILLE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa

Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Building boom in Waukee

WAUKEE, Iowa — Bernadette White says she is happy with all the construction and plans for the city of Waukee. She lives near construction-heavy Grand Prairie Parkway and Alice's Road. "I'm excited," said Bernadette White, Waukee resident. White says she moved to the area about a year ago because...
WAUKEE, IA
