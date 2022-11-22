Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Washington Square News
Teachers in training fight for future of NYU music education program
The music education program at NYU’s Steinhardt school will stop accepting applications starting in the fall 2023 semester, according to administrators. Several students in the program, which trains students to be music teachers, expressed concerns about its future. Department chair Marilyn Nonken said in an email to students that...
Washington Square News
Review: Edward Hopper’s art showcases his hatred for NYU
Edward Hopper’s 1945 painting “August in the City” depicts the side view of a rounded window protruding from an elegant brownstone. The urban house, adorned with yellow curtains and marvelous architectural moldings, basks in the sunlight of a summer day in the city. This scene, along with the rest of his paintings, shows Hopper’s unique understanding and appreciation of New York City, as well as his desire to keep that spirit intact.
nytix.com
NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales
Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8. The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723. With its national expansion continuing, Aldi...
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
Widely Popular Italian Market Set To Open In Vacant Corrado’s in Brick, NJ
There is something new and exciting coming to Brick, and I can't wait. Remember back in June when we thought Corrado's might open at some point, and instead, the store was evicted from the Laurel Shopping Center?. It was a shame I know, but it left a big hole in...
roi-nj.com
Hackensack Meridian Health physician honored with 30-year fellowship distinction by New York Academy of Medicine
Dr. Ihor Sawczuk, Hackensack Meridian Health’s president of academics, research and innovation, has reached an impressive milestone: he is a 30-Year Fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine. Sawczuk, also associate dean of clinical integration and professor and chair emeritus of urology at the Hackensack Meridian School of...
westportjournal.com
Remembering Paul Newman hits home with hometown crowd
WESTPORT — In a conversation reminiscent of having coffee with a neighbor, Melissa Newman, daughter of renowned actors and longtime local residents, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, chatted about her late father’s new memoir at a Sunday program in the Westport Country Playhouse. The second of the couple’s...
The Arc Mercer Celebrates Achievements With Gala Event At The Stone Terrace In Hamilton
November 21, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–The Arc Mercer, Mercer County’s premier agency providing resources for individuals with intellectual and…
paramuspost.com
VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN
Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Washington Square News
Women’s volleyball loses in Final Four of NCAA tournament
The NYU women’s volleyball team ended its strong season on a sour note after a loss to Trinity University on Thursday, Nov. 17, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Violets had an incredible run to the Final Four, only losing four sets in their first four games of the tournament in a dominant display through the regional rounds.
Is Rutgers ready for wild offseason of unprecedented player movement? It has no choice
The most active offseason of player movement in college football history is fast approaching, whether programs across the country are ready for it or not. The first transfer window, a change approved by the NCAA this fall which gives players a select period to submit their names into the portal, opens on Monday, December 5, for 45 days.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
themontclairgirl.com
A List of North Jersey Restaurants with Great Dumplings
Here at MG, we believe that dumplings are a top-tier comfort food. With its pillowy outside, flavorful + savory filling, and the vibrant complementary sauces, dumplings rarely disappoint. Impressively, dumplings have been around for thousands of years and are said to have origins both in China starting at around 200 AD as well as in Ancient Roman texts. Families and professional chefs alike have put their own spin on this food, and there are now so many different variations of dumplings. To help satisfy your craving, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to get pan-fried or steamed dumplings (or variations like shumai, gyoza, potstickers, or yes — even ravioli) near Hoboken and Jersey City. Keep reading for a list of the best dumplings in Hudson County + the Northern New Jersey area.
State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
goleader.com
Cranford Introduces Redevelopment PILOTS
CRANFORD — After more than a year of discussion and debate, the Cranford Committee voted Tuesday to approve the first reading of two ordinances that would seek to grant tax abatements to two major redevelopment projects (one at 750 Walnut Street and the other at South and Chestnut) slated to be constructed within the boundaries of the township.
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
