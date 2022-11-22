ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Washington Square News

Teachers in training fight for future of NYU music education program

The music education program at NYU’s Steinhardt school will stop accepting applications starting in the fall 2023 semester, according to administrators. Several students in the program, which trains students to be music teachers, expressed concerns about its future. Department chair Marilyn Nonken said in an email to students that...
Washington Square News

Review: Edward Hopper’s art showcases his hatred for NYU

Edward Hopper’s 1945 painting “August in the City” depicts the side view of a rounded window protruding from an elegant brownstone. The urban house, adorned with yellow curtains and marvelous architectural moldings, basks in the sunlight of a summer day in the city. This scene, along with the rest of his paintings, shows Hopper’s unique understanding and appreciation of New York City, as well as his desire to keep that spirit intact.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nytix.com

NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales

Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
westportjournal.com

Remembering Paul Newman hits home with hometown crowd

WESTPORT — In a conversation reminiscent of having coffee with a neighbor, Melissa Newman, daughter of renowned actors and longtime local residents, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, chatted about her late father’s new memoir at a Sunday program in the Westport Country Playhouse. The second of the couple’s...
WESTPORT, CT
paramuspost.com

VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN

Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Washington Square News

Women’s volleyball loses in Final Four of NCAA tournament

The NYU women’s volleyball team ended its strong season on a sour note after a loss to Trinity University on Thursday, Nov. 17, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Violets had an incredible run to the Final Four, only losing four sets in their first four games of the tournament in a dominant display through the regional rounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
themontclairgirl.com

A List of North Jersey Restaurants with Great Dumplings

Here at MG, we believe that dumplings are a top-tier comfort food. With its pillowy outside, flavorful + savory filling, and the vibrant complementary sauces, dumplings rarely disappoint. Impressively, dumplings have been around for thousands of years and are said to have origins both in China starting at around 200 AD as well as in Ancient Roman texts. Families and professional chefs alike have put their own spin on this food, and there are now so many different variations of dumplings. To help satisfy your craving, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to get pan-fried or steamed dumplings (or variations like shumai, gyoza, potstickers, or yes — even ravioli) near Hoboken and Jersey City. Keep reading for a list of the best dumplings in Hudson County + the Northern New Jersey area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
goleader.com

Cranford Introduces Redevelopment PILOTS

CRANFORD — After more than a year of discussion and debate, the Cranford Committee voted Tuesday to approve the first reading of two ordinances that would seek to grant tax abatements to two major redevelopment projects (one at 750 Walnut Street and the other at South and Chestnut) slated to be constructed within the boundaries of the township.
CRANFORD, NJ

