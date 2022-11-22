Read full article on original website
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeat
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in loss
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision Saturday
'No super hero': Neb. man honored for life-saving actions
LINCOLN — After watching a semi-trailer truck slam into an SUV, pinning it against a concrete barrier along Interstate 80, Frank Axiotes said he didn’t think twice. He immediately pulled over, told his wife and son to call 911,and charged across the Interstate to the flaming accident scene.
Neb. State Patrol K9s get donation of body armor
LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol's K9 officers will be safer thanks to a donation of body armor. Nebraska State Patrol K9’s Jerry, Amos, Chase, Ezra, Fahn, Gable, Havik, Lee, Malloy, and Tilt will receive a bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Jerry’s vest is sponsored by an Anonymous Donor and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”
Gov. Ricketts' Thanksgiving statement
LINCOLN, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated Nov. 24. “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the Good Life we enjoy here in Nebraska. There are many reasons why it’s a blessing to call the Cornhusker State home, starting with our state’s amazing people. Nebraskans are kind-hearted, generous, and willing to lend a hand to a neighbor in need. We’ve seen this spirit on display during floods in 2019, a pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and during widespread wildfires this year.”
Gov. Rickett: Grateful for the Good Life
As Nebraskans, we’re fortunate to live in a state where we enjoy peace, prosperity, and the blessings of liberty. As we celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family, there are plenty of reasons to be grateful here in the Good Life. First and foremost, Nebraska is filled with friendly, generous...
Neb. troopers on patrol for Thanksgiving holiday
The holiday season kicks off with one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, and Nebraska State Troopers will be working to keep motorists safe over Thanksgiving weekend. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways in Nebraska and across the entire country,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As you travel, remember that someone is counting on you to make it to the Thanksgiving dinner table. Drive safely and do your part to help everyone on the road make it to their Thanksgiving destination.”
Omaha man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life-threatening. An initial review of the scene showed another member of his hunting party unintentionally shot him.
UNL to change its fee policy after Christian group sues
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will consider changing its policy on the way student fees are distributed after being sued by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The changes the Board of Regents will consider at its meeting next month are...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
Prosperity index: Nebraska ranked No. 11 among states
OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 11th among the states for overall prosperity in a newly released report, scoring low in certain areas such as its natural environment but making up ground in others including health and employment. Behind the findings are partnering organizations, the Legatum Institute and the Milken Center...
Lincoln police continue investigation into crash that killed elderly woman
The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a car versus pickup crash that occurred at South 33rd Street and Nebraska Parkway, resulting in the death of 80-year-old Lyn Linder of Lincoln. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 4:32 p.m., police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of South 33rd...
Douglas County authorities seek help locating missing woman
OMAHA, Neb.-Authorities in Douglas County are asking the public for assistance locating a missing woman. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Cari Allen, 43, was last seen on Saturday at around 11:00 p.m. Allen is described as a white female, 5'8", with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with any...
Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Neb. Health and Human Services offers scholarships for nursing students
News Release Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has been granted $5,000,000 to award $2,500 per semester scholarships to Nebraska Nursing Students. Any Nebraska resident currently enrolled or intending to enroll in a...
Iowa to lock up Big Ten title game bid with win over Huskers
Iowa will return to the Big Ten championship game as West champion if it knocks off the Cornhuskers an eighth straight time on Friday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes were 1-3 in conference play a month ago and a December trip to Indianapolis looked like an impossibility with upstart Illinois reeling off wins. But the Illini have lost three straight and the Hawkeyes are on the doorstep after four straight wins. Iowa has won 14 straight November games.
Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship
BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (AP) — Perched atop a fence at Badlands National Park, Troy Heinert peered from beneath his wide-brimmed hat into a corral where 100 wild bison awaited transfer to the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Descendants of bison that once roamed North America's Great Plains by the tens...
PATH offers mentored hunting for youth over holiday breaks
Plenty of mentored hunting opportunities exist over the holidays for youth under age 18 through the Passing Along the Heritage Program. Lake Wanahoo in Saunders County has seven units totaling 1,067 acres available for mentored youth hunting. Other PATH sites are also available. PATH provides Nebraska youth and their mentors...
Nebraska Cattlemen Report (November 18)
Derek Beck visit's with Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Massek about upcoming convention in Kearney December 6, 7 and 8. Listen to their conversation sponsored by Western Nebraska Bank. Get full details on the convention and trade show here.
'Dead chicken' compost piles near Neb. town's water supply to be removed
DAVID CITY — Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained that the compost was within the wellhead protection area for the town’s water supply. But while state officials said the composting operation...
Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest underway
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2022 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Jan. 1, 2023. With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise. Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.
Ricketts sticks to script, says wait and see about Senate vacancy
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts stuck to his script Monday, declining to say whether he’s interested, or disinterested, in filling the vacancy created by the expected resignation of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. The closest he came was in responding to a caller to his monthly radio call-in...
