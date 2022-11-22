ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Neb. State Patrol K9s get donation of body armor

LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska State Patrol's K9 officers will be safer thanks to a donation of body armor. Nebraska State Patrol K9’s Jerry, Amos, Chase, Ezra, Fahn, Gable, Havik, Lee, Malloy, and Tilt will receive a bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Jerry’s vest is sponsored by an Anonymous Donor and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Gov. Ricketts' Thanksgiving statement

LINCOLN, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated Nov. 24. “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the Good Life we enjoy here in Nebraska. There are many reasons why it’s a blessing to call the Cornhusker State home, starting with our state’s amazing people. Nebraskans are kind-hearted, generous, and willing to lend a hand to a neighbor in need. We’ve seen this spirit on display during floods in 2019, a pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and during widespread wildfires this year.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Gov. Rickett: Grateful for the Good Life

As Nebraskans, we’re fortunate to live in a state where we enjoy peace, prosperity, and the blessings of liberty. As we celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family, there are plenty of reasons to be grateful here in the Good Life. First and foremost, Nebraska is filled with friendly, generous...
NEBRASKA STATE
Neb. troopers on patrol for Thanksgiving holiday

The holiday season kicks off with one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, and Nebraska State Troopers will be working to keep motorists safe over Thanksgiving weekend. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways in Nebraska and across the entire country,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As you travel, remember that someone is counting on you to make it to the Thanksgiving dinner table. Drive safely and do your part to help everyone on the road make it to their Thanksgiving destination.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Omaha man injured in hunting incident

An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life-threatening. An initial review of the scene showed another member of his hunting party unintentionally shot him.
OMAHA, NE
Prosperity index: Nebraska ranked No. 11 among states

OMAHA — Nebraska ranked 11th among the states for overall prosperity in a newly released report, scoring low in certain areas such as its natural environment but making up ground in others including health and employment. Behind the findings are partnering organizations, the Legatum Institute and the Milken Center...
NEBRASKA STATE
Lincoln police continue investigation into crash that killed elderly woman

The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a car versus pickup crash that occurred at South 33rd Street and Nebraska Parkway, resulting in the death of 80-year-old Lyn Linder of Lincoln. On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 4:32 p.m., police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of South 33rd...
LINCOLN, NE
Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Iowa to lock up Big Ten title game bid with win over Huskers

Iowa will return to the Big Ten championship game as West champion if it knocks off the Cornhuskers an eighth straight time on Friday in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes were 1-3 in conference play a month ago and a December trip to Indianapolis looked like an impossibility with upstart Illinois reeling off wins. But the Illini have lost three straight and the Hawkeyes are on the doorstep after four straight wins. Iowa has won 14 straight November games.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Cattlemen Report (November 18)

Derek Beck visit's with Nebraska Cattlemen President Brenda Massek about upcoming convention in Kearney December 6, 7 and 8. Listen to their conversation sponsored by Western Nebraska Bank. Get full details on the convention and trade show here.
KEARNEY, NE
Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest underway

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2022 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Jan. 1, 2023. With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise. Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.
NEBRASKA STATE
