The holiday season kicks off with one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, and Nebraska State Troopers will be working to keep motorists safe over Thanksgiving weekend. “Thanksgiving always brings a big increase in travel on roadways in Nebraska and across the entire country,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As you travel, remember that someone is counting on you to make it to the Thanksgiving dinner table. Drive safely and do your part to help everyone on the road make it to their Thanksgiving destination.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO