Oklahoma Poison Control Center Offers Tips On Storing Medication, Household Cleaners Over Thanksgiving

okcfox.com
Oklahoma City pharmacist raises alarm over working conditions, patient safety
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City pharmacist Dr. Bled Tanoe is urging the state to add more protections for pharmacy workers who report unsafe working conditions. On Nov. 16, the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy discussed modifying regulations regarding its adequate staffing policies at its meeting. Oklahoma has...
blackchronicle.com
Florida man caught with 959 marijuana plants: deputies
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they discovered over 950 marijuana crops and round 10 kilos of dried marijuana product at a property on Wednesday. The sheriff’s workplace mentioned somebody reported the marijuana rising operation close to Galbreth Road and Bergemann...
KOCO
Oklahoma bars expect to be packed, roads could be dangerous on biggest drinking day of year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma bars are expecting to be packed and roads could be dangerous on the biggest drinking day of the year. Some call the night before Thanksgiving the biggest drinking day of the year. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, last Thanksgiving weekend, there were 586 collisions resulting in six deaths.
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Demand is high, but financial support for Oklahoma’s unpaid caregivers is scarce | News
Francis Johnson spent 25 years in property planning, serving to shoppers put together for an unsure future whereas doing the identical for herself. Johnson thought she had constructed adequate retirement financial savings by 2010 when she moved dwelling from Atlanta to assist care for her growing older mom. That unsure...
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
blackchronicle.com
Grants for Home Hardening Now Available Under Florida Wind-Mit Program
New You can now take heed to Insurance Journal articles!. Florida officers this week introduced the laborious launch of My Safe Florida Home, a program that gives as much as $10,000 grants for wind-mitigation efforts for owners in weak areas. Once accomplished, the fortification work can lead to vital reductions on property insurance coverage premiums.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
blackchronicle.com
Hay shortage means high costs for Oklahoma ranchers as winter arrives
Despite the latest drop in temperatures and several other Oklahoma counties already receiving snowfall this month, farmers and ranchers are feeling the consequences of drought. In late fall, livestock producers usually feed their cattle hay they’ve stocked up on all year long to maintain their cows fed by the winter....
KTUL
Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes another rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing another rate increase for its customers. The company wants to improve the electrical grid to make power outages less frequent as well as invest in fuel-free sources of power. For the average PSO customer, those investments would...
KFOR
Our next storm system poised to produce a good rainfall across Oklahoma Friday night and Saturday!
Possible rainfall totals Friday night through Saturday with our next storm system. Looks like a good solid 0.50 inches of rain will fall across a large portion of Oklahoma with locally higher amounts. It’s a cold rain with temps in the 40s on Saturday and no snow.
blackchronicle.com
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
blackchronicle.com
Kent Animal Shelter saves 20 dogs from rural Texas
Twenty fortunate dogs flew midway throughout the nation to a Long Island shelter after a rescue mission. Those pooches are actually up for adoption on the Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton. They got here from rural areas of Texas the place shelters aren’t in good situations for the canines.
blackchronicle.com
Deadly crash emphasizes dangerous season on Texas roads | News
Tuesday’s deadly crash on SH 111 west of Yoakum corresponded to latest information putting Texas on the prime of the states with the very best Thanksgiving-week dying tolls. At 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, pushed by 19-year-old Joel Herrera Torres, of El Campo, crossed the middle line on the freeway about 15 miles east of Yoakum and slammed head-on right into a 2021 Dodge Ram, pushed by Roberto Garcia Mata Jr., 51, of Smiley, based on a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
KOCO
Nearby farmer worried after quadruple homicide at Oklahoma marijuana grow
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — A nearby farmer is worried after a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana grow. He said since they started building the operation and moved in a few years ago, they had a feeling nothing good would come out of it. "Ever since they passed that...
blackchronicle.com
Get ready for waves of ice
Good Tuesday morning all people. Meteorologist Jonathan Kander listed here are rain is lengthy gone however the chilly arctic air is right here. We will get above freezing however simply barely as we speak with the north wind at 20 miles an hour. 37 will probably really feel like the teenagers and the twenties with the wind chills get ready as a result of we’ve got winter combine coming in tomorrow. Highs as we speak possibly some forties down south, however the remainder of us just about within the, within the 30s, so very chilly, blustery day colder tonight, lows down the one digits and the teenagers issue within the north winds 20 gusting to 30 windchills will drop down beneath zero, even 5 to 10 beneath counties highlighted blue. That’s a wind chill advisory one a.m. To 10 a.m. Not now get ready. We’re gonna have slightly winter combine displaying up out of southwestern Oklahoma by about dawn. But get ready. It’s a excessive likelihood of a winter combine. It could possibly be something, it could possibly be snow however principally sleet and freezing rain central and the japanese Oklahoma. I’ve that crimson blinking icon turned on as a result of of the influence to the roads and potential energy outages. Okay now I believe simply east of Okay, cc’s the very best ice accumulations on the timber and the ability traces. But that is solely our first wave, there’s one other wave on thursday. Make certain you tune in koto 5 news. Got a pair alternatives for you okay. Talking 9 a.m. And at 11 a.m. To our lengthy newscast. I’ll be right here. I’ll have your winter storm outlook. I’ll present you the way a lot ice sleet and snow to anticipate with the storm complete and when our temperatures lastly get above freezing, you may need to attend until the weekend.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma deputy wounded, man killed in Thanksgiving shooting | National News
BUFFALO, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a 30-year-old man was killed and an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy was wounded throughout a Thanksgiving shooting in the northwest of the state. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s investigating the shooting in Buffalo between sheriff’s deputies and a man who had tried to enter a constructing with a shotgun. Harper County Sheriff’s deputies had been referred to as round 6:30 a.m. Thursday to a residential a part of the city of 1,000 individuals. Investigators say the armed man fled after which shot on the deputies who returned fired and killed him. They say the deputy is hospitalized in secure situation.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches
(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
Logan Co. Sheriff: No special treatment given to Governor’s son during incident involving guns, alcohol
On Halloween night, Governor Kevin Stitt’s son was found in possession of alcohol and four guns. Devon Devereaux, the Logan County Sheriff, said his office did not give any favors because the situation involved the Governor’s son.
