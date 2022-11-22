ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Nanny’ Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Devastating Debut Uncovers the Horrors of the American Dream

Of all the films that premiered back at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Nanny is the one that is both more ambitious in its poetic presentation and equally humble in its narrative aspirations. This is by no means a detriment as it is actually fundamental to what makes it stand out in the memory. The experience is built around dancing between different genres in order to tell a story that observes how the everyday indignities of life can lead to even more unexpected pain and tragedy. Telling the story of a nanny trying to raise money to bring her son to America, this feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu plays both as an emotional drama and an enduringly evocative horror. Though it works better in its individual moments, there is still something stunning about how it will frequently submerge us in a more subtle and sinister sense of looming dread that soon becomes emotionally shattering.
Whiskey Riff

Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
The Independent

American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’

The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'It just makes me so angry': Princess Margaret's confidante Lady Anne Glenconner says The Crown's portrayal of the Royal Family is 'complete fantasy' and 'so unfair'

The Crown's portrayal of the Royal Family is 'complete fantasy' and 'so unfair', Lady Anne Glenconner, the late Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting, has said. The socialite, 90, who was a maid of honour at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour that the show 'just makes me so angry'.
Collider

‘Knives Out’ Is the Perfect Pre-Thanksgiving Film to Prepare You for Your Extended Family

While viewers hopefully can't identify with plotting to murder their family's patriarch, Knives Out is full of plenty of dysfunctional family dynamics that most can, regrettably, relate to. Whether it's overtly clashing personality types or subtle passive-aggressive digs, the Thrombeys are a reminder of why many dread family gatherings, which makes the whodunit the perfect film to watch before embarking on the most uncomfortable dinner of the year— although, even Detective Blanc's interrogation tactics likely aren't enough to prepare for invasive questions about marriage and promotions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy