Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Nanny’ Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Devastating Debut Uncovers the Horrors of the American Dream
Of all the films that premiered back at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Nanny is the one that is both more ambitious in its poetic presentation and equally humble in its narrative aspirations. This is by no means a detriment as it is actually fundamental to what makes it stand out in the memory. The experience is built around dancing between different genres in order to tell a story that observes how the everyday indignities of life can lead to even more unexpected pain and tragedy. Telling the story of a nanny trying to raise money to bring her son to America, this feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu plays both as an emotional drama and an enduringly evocative horror. Though it works better in its individual moments, there is still something stunning about how it will frequently submerge us in a more subtle and sinister sense of looming dread that soon becomes emotionally shattering.
‘Really given me sleepless nights’: readers on their scariest movie endings
After the slow burn, creeping dread of the film, the last 10 minutes are just full out batshit, with the mother bashing her head against the underside of the attic door repeatedly, the naked people grinning, the sawing and then the final *cluck*. It’s one of the great modern horrors,...
Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately
Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
A Woman Couldn't Get A Temporary Halloween Tattoo Off Her Face & TikTok Came To The Rescue
Many of us love to go all out for Halloween and get into character for the spooky night, but what happens when part of your costume refuses to come off?. In a TikTok video that's gone viral, Elizabeth Rose said she applied a temporary skeleton tattoo on her face for Halloween and the next day she couldn't get it off no matter how hard she tried.
intheknow.com
Kids crash wedding as bride and groom make their big entrance: ‘I would absolutely lose my mind’
TikTokers are cringing at how a group of kids disrupted a wedding ceremony. The user @19childfree91 reacted to footage of a ceremony in progress. When the bride and groom looked like they were ready to have a moment, they were interrupted by a rowdy bunch of children. @19childfree91. hat ja...
35 Movies And TV Shows That Will Be Leaving Netflix In December 2022
Time to bid adieu to every Men in Black movie.
Review: Wrenching and riveting, ‘The Son’ leaves you shaken
If you don’t have children, you will likely walk out of “The Son” shaken and deeply moved. If you do have kids, you may have to be eventually pulled to your feet after collapsing into a fetal ball for several hours. Writer-director Florian Zeller’s second installment in...
American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’
The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
'It just makes me so angry': Princess Margaret's confidante Lady Anne Glenconner says The Crown's portrayal of the Royal Family is 'complete fantasy' and 'so unfair'
The Crown's portrayal of the Royal Family is 'complete fantasy' and 'so unfair', Lady Anne Glenconner, the late Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting, has said. The socialite, 90, who was a maid of honour at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour that the show 'just makes me so angry'.
Collider
‘Knives Out’ Is the Perfect Pre-Thanksgiving Film to Prepare You for Your Extended Family
While viewers hopefully can't identify with plotting to murder their family's patriarch, Knives Out is full of plenty of dysfunctional family dynamics that most can, regrettably, relate to. Whether it's overtly clashing personality types or subtle passive-aggressive digs, the Thrombeys are a reminder of why many dread family gatherings, which makes the whodunit the perfect film to watch before embarking on the most uncomfortable dinner of the year— although, even Detective Blanc's interrogation tactics likely aren't enough to prepare for invasive questions about marriage and promotions.
Man on Train Sweetly Lets Woman Sit With His Dog and We're Here for It
Ever wish you could pet a fellow passenger's dog while riding near one on a train or plane? We often hold ourselves back from asking because we don't want to weird out or be an imposition on the owner. Still, that doesn't stop us from wishing!. Well, one woman got...
Man Exploring Abandoned Penitentiary Scared by Shadowy Figure In a Cell
This one's serving more than a life sentence.
A New Yorker Is Viral After Having An 'Uncomfortable' Date & People Say The Man Is A Red Flag
The excitement of meeting someone and starting to date can definitely be a fun experience. However, many dates don't necessarily go perfectly, and a New York native's dating story is the perfect example of awkwardness. TikTok user Talisa (@talisa0913) recently shared her experience while having a first date with a...
21 Silly Little Tweets About The Holidays That'll Give You A Good Chuckle Today
If Twitter lives to see Christmas 2022, I'm sure it's gonna be wild.
Grave People Can 'Peek Through' in Vermont Is Creepy Yet Fascinating
The grave was also built with a staircase.
Comments / 0