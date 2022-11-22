Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
72% of Nebraska hospitals not in compliance with federal law, better than national average
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new study shows that fewer than a third of Nebraska's hospitals are in compliance with a federal law that requires patients to be informed of the costs of services before receiving care, but the state is well ahead of the national average. The hospital price transparency...
WOWT
Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
Underground Railroad site in Neb. recognized by National Park Service
LINCOLN — There was a terrifying annual chore for Robert Nelson during his growing-up years in Falls City. Just before Memorial Day, he and a cousin had to scrub clean a massive, stone mausoleum built by his great-great-great-great-grandparents, David and Ann Dorrington. Their resting places were in crypts, down...
And the most popular Christmas movie in Nebraska is...
‘Tis the season for curling up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and, of course, your favorite Christmas movie. But deciding which Christmas movie truly captures the essence of the holidays is a point of contention across the nation. Using data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
KETV.com
First and only C-Mill machine in Nebraska provides engaging, unique rehab
OMAHA, Neb. — Using games and virtual reality, a high-tech treadmill at CHI Midlands is helping patients further engage and enjoy their physical rehab. It's called a C-Mill machine, and it's the only rehab device of its kind in Nebraska. Seventy-two-year-old Robert George is using the machine to rehab...
Neb. test scores show sizable hurdle of pandemic learning loss
LINCOLN — The academic hole facing Nebraska’s students, teachers, parents and policymakers became clearer Wednesday with the release of state K-12 test scores from 2021-22. Student proficiency scores in math and language arts were mixed, amid a national dip in student performance on tests taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
WOWT
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is still assembling his cabinet. Pillen has announced multiple positions while retaining several members. Two more retained positions include Jim Macy, the Director of Environment and Energy, and Jason Jackson, the Director of the Department of Administrative Services. Macy has been the Director...
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
Grant program aims to restore Nebraska grasslands, wetlands
LINCOLN — A voluntary grant program will provide $4 million to landowners in the Sandhills region to remove invasive eastern red cedar trees and restore grasslands and wetlands, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission recently announced. The four-year program, funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, is aimed...
Gov. Rickett: Grateful for the Good Life
As Nebraskans, we’re fortunate to live in a state where we enjoy peace, prosperity, and the blessings of liberty. As we celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family, there are plenty of reasons to be grateful here in the Good Life. First and foremost, Nebraska is filled with friendly, generous...
Gov. Ricketts' Thanksgiving statement
LINCOLN, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated Nov. 24. “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the Good Life we enjoy here in Nebraska. There are many reasons why it’s a blessing to call the Cornhusker State home, starting with our state’s amazing people. Nebraskans are kind-hearted, generous, and willing to lend a hand to a neighbor in need. We’ve seen this spirit on display during floods in 2019, a pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and during widespread wildfires this year.”
After midterms Neb., other states weighing abortion protections, bans
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democrats hope to use their newfound political control in some states to guarantee that women have access to abortion, while some GOP strongholds may temper their efforts to deepen restrictions after poorer-than-expected results in the midterms. Even after their gains this month, Democrats lack the power...
iheart.com
Nebraska, Iowa Thanksgiving Eve Gas Prices
During very heavy Thanksgiving travel, "Triple A" on Wednesday has the national average price of gas per gallon at 3.60. In Nebraska, it's 3.41 per gallon on average, and even lower in Sarpy and Cass Counties. In Iowa Wednesday, the statewide average is down to 3.35, with prices well below...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
fox42kptm.com
New data from Nebraska's DHHS show promising news in the fight against RSV
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Updated data from Nebraska's Department of Health and Human Services show the news as it relates to the respiratory illness RSV is better than it was as recently as two weeks ago. For the second straight week, emergency department visits have been going down. In the...
wnax.com
Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area
People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
