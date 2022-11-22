ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

doniphanherald.com

Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women

OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
WOWT

Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
WOWT

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is still assembling his cabinet. Pillen has announced multiple positions while retaining several members. Two more retained positions include Jim Macy, the Director of Environment and Energy, and Jason Jackson, the Director of the Department of Administrative Services. Macy has been the Director...
North Platte Post

Gov. Rickett: Grateful for the Good Life

As Nebraskans, we’re fortunate to live in a state where we enjoy peace, prosperity, and the blessings of liberty. As we celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family, there are plenty of reasons to be grateful here in the Good Life. First and foremost, Nebraska is filled with friendly, generous...
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts' Thanksgiving statement

LINCOLN, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated Nov. 24. “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the Good Life we enjoy here in Nebraska. There are many reasons why it’s a blessing to call the Cornhusker State home, starting with our state’s amazing people. Nebraskans are kind-hearted, generous, and willing to lend a hand to a neighbor in need. We’ve seen this spirit on display during floods in 2019, a pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and during widespread wildfires this year.”
iheart.com

Nebraska, Iowa Thanksgiving Eve Gas Prices

During very heavy Thanksgiving travel, "Triple A" on Wednesday has the national average price of gas per gallon at 3.60. In Nebraska, it's 3.41 per gallon on average, and even lower in Sarpy and Cass Counties. In Iowa Wednesday, the statewide average is down to 3.35, with prices well below...
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
LINCOLN, NE
wnax.com

Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area

People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
Nebraska Examiner

Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake

OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
