LINCOLN, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated Nov. 24. “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the Good Life we enjoy here in Nebraska. There are many reasons why it’s a blessing to call the Cornhusker State home, starting with our state’s amazing people. Nebraskans are kind-hearted, generous, and willing to lend a hand to a neighbor in need. We’ve seen this spirit on display during floods in 2019, a pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and during widespread wildfires this year.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO