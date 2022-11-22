ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Arizona Cardinals made a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 12 meeting against the Los Angeles Chargers. Headlines were made when Arizona activated Marquise Brown from the injured reserve/designated for return list. His 21 day practice window opened last week, as his recovery has gone better than expected.

