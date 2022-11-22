ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
ROSEMONT, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
vinepair.com

Handmade Tamales and Shrimp Cocktail Cups: Traveling Food Vendors Are the Stars of Neighborhood Bars

This article is a part of our Matters of Taste series, essays from our favorite writers on the artifacts and abstractions they hold most dear in their drinking lives. When I’m between beers two and three at my favorite sort of bar — that is, of the old, low-lit, neighborhood variety — two things happen. I gain brief, undue confidence in my darts abilities, and I become especially susceptible to purchasing food from roving vendors.
CHICAGO, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL

