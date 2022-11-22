Read full article on original website
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Chicago fire guts abandoned furniture store in Back of the Yards
Chicago fire officials said a homeless person set a fire in the back of the store to try to stay warm.
fox32chicago.com
Black Friday: Shoppers cause frenzy across Chicago area
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Black Friday shopping was in full effect in Rosemont, as there was a long line outside Tory Burch. For some, it took about 30 minutes to get inside. All of their inventory was marked 70 percent off. Chicago Fashion Outlets opened at 8 a.m. The two-level shopping...
The Food Guy: Post-Thanksgiving Pizza is a Must, and These Chicago-Area Restaurants Are Doing It Right
After spending many hours in the kitchen this week, Chicago-area residents are undoubtedly ready to kick back and order pizzas this weekend, and NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has a quartet of suggestions. All four serve up thin-crust pizzas, with two located within Chicago’s city limits and two...
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022
The Great Chicago Light Fight is back! Bragging rights are again up for grabs as we showcase local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.
‘It's a Game Changer': New Youth Community Center Set to Open on Chicago's West Side
A new youth and community center will soon open its doors on Chicago's west side. It's a major project by non-profit organization BUILD that could become a game changer for youth in the area. The facility is taking shape on the corner of Harrison Street and Laramie Avenue in the...
cwbchicago.com
#51: Chicago drug dealer, free on felony bail, beat a customer to death in a vacant lot for paying him with fake money, prosecutors say
Chicago — On the northwest corner of Chicago and Ridgeway avenues in Humboldt Park sits a vacant lot. A Chicago Police Department surveillance camera hangs from a light pole next to a small hand-painted billboard that declares the corner a “safety zone” with no gambling, drugs, or guns allowed.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbers strike at least 9 times in about an hour on North, Near West Side
Chicago — A group of armed men committed at least nine armed robberies and carjackings on the city’s north and near west sides in just over an hour on Friday morning, according to Chicago police reports. There may be a link between the crimes and a string of...
Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora Reaches Capacity, Closes Entrances on Black Friday
Black Friday shoppers have stowed the stores at Chicago Premium Outlet in suburban Aurora. The Aurora Police Department said in a Tweet the mall hit full capacity at 12:46 p.m., forcing entrances to be closed off and traffic to be re-directed for a period of time. In an update posted...
Chicago, Cook County Elevated to ‘Medium' COVID Community Level Status
After one week at "low" COVID community level status, both Chicago and suburban Cook County have shifted back to "medium" following a rise in metrics, such as hospitalizations, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a news release, the Chicago Department of Public Health explained...
SWAT situation on Chicago's Southwest Side
Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown.
Surviors of Fiery South Side Crash Grateful to Celebrate Holiday With Loved Ones
A wrong-way chain-reaction crash killed two people and injured more than a dozen others on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday evening, and those who survived feel grateful to have been able to make it to the dinner table for Thanksgiving. “In the blink of an eye I saw my life...
Girl, 11, located after reported missing from Chicago's West Side, police say
A missing 11-year-old girl has been located Friday, according to Chicago police.
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
2 people shot while driving on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot while driving on the West Side Thursday night. Police say the victims were in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale around 9:15 p.m. when they heard the shots. The boy was hit by gunfire in the...
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
Man fatally shot in the head while in vehicle on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head on Chicago's South Side Thursday. At about 7:54 p.m., a 25-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Vernon when he was struck in the head by gunfire, police said. He was transported to...
vinepair.com
Handmade Tamales and Shrimp Cocktail Cups: Traveling Food Vendors Are the Stars of Neighborhood Bars
This article is a part of our Matters of Taste series, essays from our favorite writers on the artifacts and abstractions they hold most dear in their drinking lives. When I’m between beers two and three at my favorite sort of bar — that is, of the old, low-lit, neighborhood variety — two things happen. I gain brief, undue confidence in my darts abilities, and I become especially susceptible to purchasing food from roving vendors.
fox32chicago.com
Man pulls knife on passenger at CTA Blue Line station on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - A man pulled knife on another man at a CTA Blue Line platform on the Northwest Side early Thursday morning. Police say the victim told responding officers that the unidentified offender accused him of taking his belongings while showing a knife. The men were on at a CTA...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: SWAT team responds to Loop business after man shot, police say
CHICAGO -- A Chicago police SWAT team responded to a shooting early Saturday at a business in the Loop to search for a gunman who injured a man, police said. A man, 21, was shot during an argument with another man about 2:15 a.m. at a business in the first block of South Franklin Street, according to Chicago police.
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
