FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
LEE: Forget ‘fit’; What Auburn needs is disruption
TUSCALOOSA — Turn up ‘Tiger Walk’ — for clarity, for sanity, for peace of mind. Auburn has built up an armory for this critical coaching hire. The new football facility has been christened, and for the first time in a long time, Auburn has that “alignment” that the people who use buzzwords often buzz about.
The lone Boise transplant still around, Jeff Schmedding has seen his defense thrive in recent games
It was a chance to work with interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, and spread his message, Auburn’s defensive coordinator said Monday. “(It’s the) same thing we talked about with the players,” Schmedding said. “You can choose to point fingers, you can choose to split, but if you want to be successful, you have to come together as a team and fight.”
Auburn flips four-star LSU defensive lineman commit Darron Reed
Auburn got a notable pickup in its 2023 recruiting class Friday, as Darron Reed — a four-star LSU commit — flipped his pledge from Baton Rouge to the Plains. A Carver (Columbus, Ga.) High School product, Reed is listed as a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman by 247Sports. He’s the No. 173 recruit national, the No. 26 defensive lineman in the country and No. 17 prospect in the state of Georgia, according to 247’s rankings.
‘House money’: Auburn playing with nothing to lose ahead of Iron Bowl
Colby Wooden said it with a smile — Auburn knows it’s playing with “house money” this weekend. “We know nobody gives us a chance in hell to win this,” Wooden said. “ … We’re going to be able to play loose, free. It’s just being able to play free. We know that our backs are against the wall, which historically tells us that’s when Auburn performs (at) its best.”
No. 8 Alabama, Auburn play for bragging rights, bowls
Alabama can lock up another 10-win season. Auburn is targeting bowl eligibility and a happy ending to a trying season. But this Iron Bowl, more than most in recent memory, is primarily about the year’s worth of bragging rights that comes with a win. Typically, that’s enough. The...
Auburn gymnastics ranked No. 6 in CGN preseason rankings
Auburn has a nationals-caliber team again according to one early college gymnastics poll. Auburn is ranked No. 6 in the new preseason poll released by College Gym News on Friday, which compiles votes from the analysts and writers who contribute to the site. Auburn is ranked third among SEC teams...
Picks and predictions: Auburn at Alabama
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Alabama, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How could Auburn pull the upset over Alabama?. JUSTIN LEE: If the defensive line plays out of its...
Tide, Tigers set for rivalry game
One of college football’s greatest rivalries will play its 87th edition as Bryant-Denny Stadium hosts the annual clash between Alabama and Auburn. The Crimson Tide and the Tigers have each dealt with turmoil in 2022. Yet, roller-coaster seasons can end on a high note with a win in the Iron Bowl.
Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end
In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
Rivals to kidney donor: Friendship between Auburn fan and Alabama fan provided opportunity for life-saving kidney transplant
The football teams of Auburn University and the University of Alabama have been archrivals for nearly 129 years. The first Iron Bowl game was held in 1893 in Birmingham, which Auburn won 32-22, and since then fans on both sides have shown their passion for their team and resentment for the other.
No. 13 Auburn ekes out slugfest win against Northwestern to sweep Cancún Challenge
It took Auburn about 28 minutes to muster 23 points Wednesday in Cancún, but all it needed was another 30 seconds. From the 11:34 to 11:04 mark of the second half Wednesday, No. 13 Auburn erased a six-point deficit with an eight-point flurry, regaining a lead that’d prove crucial late in a 43-42 win against Northwestern to close out Cancún Challenge play ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $879,900
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
