Introducing the Savannah plan Transitional Elevation with estimated completion Fall 2022. This home features an open layout of the Kitchen w/large island, DR, Great Room & Outdoor Living w/Screened Porch, making it perfect for entertaining.Main floor Study, Morning Kitchen & WI Pantry are thoughtful features for a modern lifestyle.Owner’s Suite includes spacious double WI Closets, frameless glass shower & Soaking Tub.Guest room w/en suite bath including zero entry tile shower is conveniently located on the main floor.Upper level includes HUGE loft space & storage closet, Two additional BR & Two BA. With use of preferred lender, buyer may receive up to $4,000 in closing costs on the purchase of their new home in Summerlin! Prices and plans subject to change without notice.Lowder New Homes makes no representation, guaranty or warranty regarding the square footage, exact layout or specifications of the home. Actual specifics are contained in the plans and specifications for construction.

AUBURN, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO